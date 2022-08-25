Entertainment

‘It’s 99% done’, Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club leaked in England

Speculation has not stopped this summer about Cristiano Ronaldo wishing to leave Man Utd. Left on the bench against Liverpool last Monday, Erik Ten Hag showed that he could do without the fivefold Golden Ball. Ronaldo, who dreams of playing in the Champions League, has been looking for a base for weeks. And this time, it’s the right one!

Less than a week before the end of the transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo would have received good news. According to Caught Offside, the Lusitanian is set to sign with his former club Sporting Lisbon. The British media even declared that the deal was concluded at 99%

“Cristiano Ronaldo is about to sign for Sporting Lisbon. The club will start presentation preparations from tomorrow. The deal is 99% done. Jorge Mendes worked around the clock to find a solution. The Sporting squad have been preparing for Ronaldo’s return for weeks. », Can we read.

If it’s done, Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the Champions League. Sporting Club Portugal, a probable future Cr7 club, inherited Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham and Olympique de Marseille.

