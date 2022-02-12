it’s a 137-kilometer monster

Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein discovered in 2021 has a diameter of 137 kilometers, making it the largest ever identified. It is approaching.

There comet C / 2014 UN271 Bernardinelli-Bernstein it is officially the largest ever discovered. It has in fact a diameter of well 137 kilometerspractically double the previous record, held by the magnificent C / 1995 O1 (Hale-Bopp) of 74 kilometers which gave a spectacle at the end of the last millennium. The giant celestial body was identified in 2021 by two astronomers Gary Bernstein of the University of Pennsylvania and Pedro Bernardinelli of the University of Washington, while studying images captured by NASA’s “planet hunter” Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite or TESS. Since the images dated back to 2014, the year in question was included in the comet’s official name, alongside those of its discoverers.

To determine the exact dimensions of the comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein was an international research team led by scientists from the Paris Observatory of the Sorbonne University, who have close contact with colleagues from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia-CSIC and of the University of Paris. The researchers, coordinated by Professor Emmanuel Lellouch, a member of the LESIA center, calculated the diameter of the comet by analyzing the data collected in August 2021 by the powerful Atacama Large Millimeter / submillimeter Array (ALMA) radio interferometer, placed in the heart of the Atacama Desert in Chile at about 5 kilometers of altitude. The amazing thing is that astronomers were able to determine the size of the comet when it was at ben 19.6 Astronomical Units away (one AU is the distance that separates the Earth from the Sun, equal to about 150 million kilometers). This was possible by measuring the microwave radiation emitted by the celestial body.

The “monstrous” comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is approaching the Land, but we risk nothing of what we saw in the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence Don’t Look Up. It is definitely good news that we are not on the path, considering that a celestial body of about ten kilometers is enough to wipe out life from the Earth (Chicxulub, the asteroid that caused the extinction of non-avian dinosaurs and 75 percent of living species 66 million years ago, had an estimated diameter of 10-14 kilometers). According to experts’ calculations, the comet’s maximum approach to Earth will occur in 2031, when it passes more or less at the distance of Saturn. Therefore we are in absolutely no danger.

Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein comes from Oort cloud, at the edge of the Solar System, where numerous frozen bodies orbit. As it approaches the Sun, its size will be set to shrink, as it will lose significant concentrations of ice and gas due to increasing heat. It has been calculated that it takes 5.5 million years to complete an orbit, so the approach of 2031 will be a unique opportunity to better study this fascinating celestial object. In fact, data on shape, temperature and other details are missing. The comet was described in the article “Size and albedo of the largest detected Oort-cloud object: comet C / 2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein)” uploaded on ArXiv, awaiting publication in Astronomy and Astrophysics Letters.