It’s a battalion! “Hank the Tank” turns out to be three bears

“Hank the Tank” is actually a battalion of three bears.

DNA evidence now shows that the 500-pound black bear the public had dubbed “Hank the Tank” is, in fact, at least three not-so-small bears that have damaged more than 30 properties around Lake Tahoe in recent months.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife said it will soon begin trapping bears in the South Lake Tahoe area, to tag the animals and collect evidence for genetic analysis.

The bears will be released into “suitable habitat” and the agency said no trapped animals will be euthanized as part of the project.

These animals are responsible for more than 150 incident reports in the region stretching from Northern California to Nevada, including a break-in at a residence in the Tahoe Keys neighborhood last week.

One of the Hanks broke a window on Friday and entered the home on Catalina Drive while residents were home, CBS Sacramento reported.

The police responded and pounded on the outside of the house until Hank walked out the back door and disappeared into the woods.

Also known as Jake or Yogi or simply “Big Guy,” the lone bear of the day was what one wildlife officer described as a “severely food-habituated bear” who “lost all fear of people” and think of them as a food source.

“What’s problematic about this bear is its size,” Peter Tira, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, told SF Gate on Sunday. “He’s learned to use that size and strength to get into a number of occupied residences, through the garage door or through the front door.”

Once capture efforts begin, the three Hanks, at least, may well form a squad.