it’s a birthday to forget

Bitter birthday for Cristiano Ronaldo , who turned 37 minutes after his release Manchester United from the FA Cup at the hands of Middlesbrough , at the seventh time in the English Championship . After only 20 ‘of play, the Portuguese champion became the protagonist of a sensational mistake, kicking out a penalty “horror” which then conditioned the rest of the match, which ended on penalties. A real nightmare gift for the ex Juve , on the 29th error from the spot in his career, compared to the 143 centers achieved.

Manchester United fans against Ronaldo

Since returning to Manchester last summer, it was Ronaldo’s first missed penalty. The fans of the Red Devils they did not take it well and on social networks they made fun of him between the joke and the anger. “Penaldo is really finished”, one user vented on Twitter, making fun of the Portuguese champion’s name and the word “penalty”. “Nobody should be wrong from 11 meters – added another – They are professional footballers, they should cut their salary. “