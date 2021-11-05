“It’s a business for myself”

Recently landed in the world of OnlyFans, Antonella Mosetti tells in an interview how she came to carry out this activity and her motivations

Guest to White Zone in the episode of November 3, the volcanic Antonella Mosetti told herself to 360 degrees, starting from that distant debut with It is not Rai up to the most recent television experiences, including the Big Brother Vip. Recently, the showgirl discovered the universe of OnlyFans, a platform on which she has now become a real star. During the interview, Mosetti also explored the ways in which she approached this world that was previously unknown to her and how she found the right key to make the most of it.

Much about his image is handled by his manager Giuseppe Musolino, but, specifically, he seems to have been his social media manager Antonio Received to “initiate” it to the practice of OnlyFans. Here are some of his statements in Zona Bianca, reported by The Subsidiary: “A few years ago I discovered the existence of this OnlyFans that in Italy had not yet gained a lot of footing but instead went a lot in America, used a lot for porn. My social media manager Antonio Ricevuto (…) said to me ‘Antonella, why do you always have to be the one who is used to enrich others? “

With regard to porn, the woman admitted that she does not want to experiment, not because she is ashamed but because she does not like it very much as an idea. But OnlyFans is a completely different thing: “It’s a business about myself, it’s an image. I have always been a showgirl, in some television experiences (…) I was completely naked (…). At this point why live in precariousness and without continuity? On the contrary, it seemed appropriate to the times “ has continued. He did not fail to allocate one piccata dig to some of his famous colleagues, including Sabrina Ferilli, Alessia Marcuzzi and Chiara Ferragni: “Why are those untouchable and we are not? “ he concluded

