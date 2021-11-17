“It’s a Christmas movie”

Robert Downey Jr. was a bet like Iron Man. Obviously won. The actor has in fact dressed the role of the character so well that he has become one of the most iconic protagonists of Marvel. At the press conference for Hawkeye’s debut Brandon Davis stated that Iron Man 3 is a Christmas movie.

It all started as a joke at the conference, when someone played on Hawkeye being the MCU’s first big Christmas entry. At that point Davis made it clear that Iron Man 3 already was, unleashing everyone’s fun, especially Feige. “Yes, thank you, I’d say so too, but it came out in the summer“, the president of Marvel Studios began.” It’s funny, because it’s a Christmas story that takes place over the holidays. It also starts from the first discussions on limited time, from the setting of a series that is not really real time, but basically: in six days, six episodes – will Clint make it home for Christmas? – which was fun and a breath of fresh air after the big stakes of the latest things, the Celestials coming from the planets and the messes of the Multiverse, that is, this is, like Hawkeye himself, a show about our reality that is based on family. “

Iron Man 3 is a film that came out in the summer, but is set at a specific time of the year. However, it is not the setting that makes it a Christmas movie, but the essence of the story, which tells of Tony who goes through various difficulties and comes out finally managing to see the evil in himself. Just in line with what it is the spirit of Christmas.

What do you think of it? Is Iron Man 3 a Christmas movie?