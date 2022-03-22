“It’s a complicated FIFA date for the US and we will play with it”

The Mexican team You can seal your classification by Qatar World Cup 2022 in case of obtaining a favorable result against United States and Raul Jimenez he is aware of it. For this reason, the striker wolverhampton wants to seal the pass Tri in the next game and complicate theirs for the North American team.

“They play against the rivals who are competing to access the world Cup in this FIFA dateso it’s a complicated date for them and just like us they risk their lives, so you also have to play with that a bit, with their desire to want to be in the tournament and knowing that they have three complicated games.

That’s why that desire to want to win can play against them and we can take advantage of that to do things better and win the match”, said the attacker in an interview with TUDN.

However the Mexican wolf assured that they do not watch the game against United States as a revenge after recent defeats in different competitions. “That happened last year, we know that we didn’t play good games against them but we have had streaks of having beaten them on several occasions. Today we are more moved by the desire to be in qatar than a revenge”, he assured.

In addition, Jimenez acknowledged that they have not been the Selection which performed well in 2019, however, it supported the Tata Martino and assured that they support him at all times.

“He trusts us as We trust in what he has been doing, we have lacked a little to be that team that was with him. Crossed various factors, like the pandemic, which cut our rhythm. We have to go back to that, when he arrived we were a team that played very well, we were a team that we also liked,” he said. Jimenez.

The Mexican team will receive United States on the field of Aztec stadium in the penultimate match of the qualifying rounds of the Concacafwhere the two combined arrive at the duel with 21 units below Canada.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: MEXICAN TEAM: MODIFIED ITS CALL AFTER INJURIES TO JONATHAN OROZCO AND RODOLFO PIZARRO