It’s a complicated movie tonight on TV: cast, plot, trivia, streaming

It’s complicated is the film tonight on TV on Sunday 2 January 2022 broadcast in the late evening on Rete 4. Here is the profile, plot, trailer of the film and where to see it in streaming. FIND OUT WHAT’S ON TV

It’s complicated movie tonight on TV: cast and profile

ORIGINAL TITLE: It’s Complicated

RELEASED ON: March 19, 2010

GENRE: Comedy, Sentimental

YEAR: 2009

DIRECTOR: Nancy Meyers

CAST: Meryl Streep, Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin, John Krasinski, Hunter Parrish, Rita Wilson, Daryl Sabara, Lake Bell, Zoe Kazan, Geneva Carr, Mary Kay Place, Alexandra Wentworth, Blanchard Ryan, Nancy Meyers

DURATION: 120 minutes

It’s complicated movie tonight on tv: plot

Jane (Meryl Streep) owns a restaurant, has been divorced for several years from her husband Jake (Alec Baldwin), a district attorney with whom she has maintained a friendly relationship, Lives with her three grown children and successfully runs a pastry shop in Santa Barbara. Jane is still looking for a balance in her relationship with Jake, her ex-husband. The latter tries to manage his new wife Agness, 25 years younger and her temperamental son. When Jane and Jake are together in New York for one of their children to graduate, things get complicated. An innocent lunch together rekindles the passion between the two. Thus begins a complicated extramarital affair between the ex-spouses, just when Adam, an architect called to renovate Jane’s kitchen, he falls in love with her. and unwittingly finds himself part of a complicated love triangle …

It’s a complicated movie tonight on TV: curiosity

Meryl Streep was nominated for Best Actress at the Golden Globe in 2010 for the role of Jane.

Filming began in New York in April 2009 and concluded in August of the same year.

Director Nancy Meyers also wrote and directed the comedies What Women Want, Anything Can Happen, and Love Doesn’t Go on Vacation.

Nancy Meyers has stated that when she wrote the script she always had Meryl Streep in mind for the role of Jane.

It’s complicated streaming

It’s complicated streaming will be visible for free even from the site mediaset.it/rete 4 obviously at the same times as the television broadcast. It is also possible to watch the film in live streaming from your smartphone or tablet through the Mediaset app available for iOS and Android.

It’s complicated movie tonight on tv: trailer

