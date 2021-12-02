“It’s a different movie. I couldn’t refuse”

The theatrical release of Matrix Resurrections is close and star Keanu Reeves reveals the reasons behind his return as Neo twenty years later Matrix 3

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Keanu Reeves – one of the most beloved faces in Hollywood – has spoken of his return as Neo for Matrix 4, that is to say Matrix: Resurrections. The last time the star wore the iconic hero’s tight-fitting clothes and latex jackets was in 2003 for Matrix Revolutions. A film that – almost twenty years ago – left a little bitter taste in the mouth to fans of the franchise. In short, it was believed that the world of the matrix and its complex implications were definitively archived, having now had their day. But Keanu Reeves couldn’t say no to the call of the role that made him a sex symbol in the early 2000s and will return to the screens on December 22 giving the face, mind and karate moves to the character of Neo. So Reeves explained the reason for his return: “The directors behind Matrix 4 are professionals to whom you have to say yes. The material available is of quality, material to which you want to give commitment and self-denial, giving everything you have “.

Reeves, whose career has been back on track in recent years thanks to the John Wick , has a wide choice of film roles. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that he asked Keanu to participate in “whatever project he could think of“. The actor recently replied that “would be honored to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe“And that the films”they have behind them extraordinary directors, true visionaries, they are creating a project that has never been done before“.

The first film by Matrix it debuted in 1999 with a worldwide success, which redefined the sci-fi genre and gave birth to the entire original trilogy. For Matrix 4, only Lana Wachowski will return to direct instead of both sisters. Lily Wachowski for personal reasons has decided not to participate in the creation of the new film. Lana Wachowski then collaborated on the writing of the screenplay with David Mitchell, her collaborator also for Cloud Atlas. Mitchell revealed few details about the film, calling it “an unconventional sequel, a unique and beautiful creation. It also manages to subvert some elements of the classic action movie, it’s not the usual blockbuster“. Matrix 4 it will also see the return of Carrie-Ann Moss (Trinity) and a younger version of Morpheus, who will have the face of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in place of Lawrence Fishburne.

Read also Matrix 4: in an exclusive photo Neo is engaged in an arduous fight!