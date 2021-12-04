«A great story», it is with these words that Ben Affleck described the relationship with Jennifer Lopez and the related flashback, which took place 17 years after their previous farewell that had put a stop (which was thought to be definitive) to the Bennifers. After all, after Affleck and J-Lo broke up he had rebuilt a life with Jennifer Garner first (mother of his three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel) and then with Ana De Armas. The singer of On my way she was married to Marc Anthony (with whom she had twins, Emme and Max) and subsequently had an affair with Alex Rodriguez, with whom she was due to marry this summer. Then, however, “cyclone Ben” plunged back into Jennifer’s life sending her marriage to the former baseball player to that country.

Bennifer 2.0

Yeah, but how was the love between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reborn? As we now know, the 49-year-old actor started sending super romantic love letters to the pop star who, after a while, realized he had never forgotten his ex-boyfriend, still at the top of his personal list of “loves. fairytale”. Ok we knew that, but specifically what did Affleck write to Lopez to be able to make her capitulate so quickly? The question was also posed to the actor of Argon who, however, has misled the answer by throwing himself into one wonderful declaration of love towards Jennifer. «I can say that it is very nice for me. It’s a good story. It’s a great story “, Affleck admitted. “And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write everything down. And then I’ll set it on fire, ”the star joked Pearl Harbor.

«Life is difficult, we always fail and we hope to learn from these mistakes. The only thing you really need to take advantage of the opportunities that growth provides are second chances. I definitely tried to exploit it “admitted Ben referring to the way Jennifer Lopez believed in him again, in his promises and in the possibility that their love could work, even after almost 20 years.

After going through all of their previous relationships in public this time J-Lo and Ben have decided to share the feeling that binds them only with their family and closest friends, in order to preserve it from slander and the most indiscreet gossip. “One of the lessons I’ve learned is that it’s not wise to tell things around the world,” said Affleck, now more than ever eager to hold on to his girlfriend, star of the new film. Marry me: “I know that I feel more comfortable having those healthy boundaries in my life around which, in a friendly and direct way, I tell you, I simply don’t want to talk about my personal relationship”, concluded the Oscar-winning actor who, after the media overexposure the Bennifers had at the beginning of 2000, realized that preserving a relationship is much healthier than flaunting it.

Ben Affleck, a life of extremes

Ben Affleck of today, after putting the problems related to alcohol abuse behind him, is a new man who does not forget the path he has taken. “There are many things I wish my younger self would understand. Of some I am too embarrassed or shy to reveal them to the world as they are mostly mistakes, ”Affleck admitted, recalling how alcoholism was a real problem for himself as well as for the people around him. “I wish I hadn’t caused someone else pain and I wish I had better understood the nature of what was difficult for me to deal with.”

«The only real cure for alcoholism is suffering. All you want is that your pain threshold reaches its limit before it destroys your life “continued Ben making a clear reference to the relationship with Garner, which has come to an end precisely because of his perennial state of intoxication which has now been yes. passed (thanks to two admissions to rehab) but not forgotten, neither by Affleck nor by his closest friends, starting with George Clooney. The star of Gravity in fact, she admitted that she was very worried about Ben while filming their latest movie Bar tender, as the film was shot almost entirely inside a pub. Not quite an ideal place for a former alcoholic like the star of Batman (which now many fans are clamoring to return to the role of the Bat Man). Affleck’s willpower prevailed.

