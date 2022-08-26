News

“It’s a historic moment”: California bans the sale of new gasoline cars from 2035, the first US state to do so

Zach
  • BBC Mundo correspondent in Los Angeles

The state agency in charge of combating environmental pollution has described the day as “historic.”

California has become the first state in the United States to limit the sale of gasoline-powered cars.

The measure was approved this Thursday by the California Air Resources Board (CARB, for its acronym in English), the state agency in charge of combating environmental pollution.

and establishes that from 2035 all new cars sold will have to be electric or hybrid models.

The objective of the measure is to drastically reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the next two decades and those who promoted it are already talking that it will mean a revolution in the country’s automotive industry.

