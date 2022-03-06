“It’s a message of hate”: Danny Ocean compares Residente’s song against J Balvin with the war

Danny Ocean answers Resident about his song against J Balvin and ensures that his lyrics speak more about him than about the Colombian. The interpreter of songs like “I refuse” compared the times of war in which we live and despised the rapper’s lyrics.

On March 3, Residente released the controversial song with the famous Argentine producer Bizarrap under the title: “RESIDENTE || BZRP Music Sessions #49”. The Puerto Rican released a video explaining why he would release said song and mentioned that: “In the song I talk about many things that are important to me in music and in the end I dedicated a couple of lines to an asshole there from the urban genre”.

Danny Ocean reacts to Residente’s song against J Balvin

After the release of the song, the public was divided between those who support Residente and those who defend J Balvin. Fans and fellow artists alike took sides with him and let him know by writing his thoughts on the subject on social media.

While the majority applauded Residente’s lyrics, Danny Ocean took a moment to write in Residente’s post and make it clear that this is not the time to sing about hate. The Venezuelan singer left a comment that invites reflection on hatred and the times of war in which we live.

“A person so cultured and with so many awards and Grammys won, I’m surprised that he has such bad timing for his releases. A message of hate at a time when THERE IS MORE HATE around the world speaks even more about you, René”, Danny Ocean began by saying. “Yes, you killed with the lyrics, you received the comments you wanted, but I hope you are aware of the echo you make with this message just in these times. Silence is also part of music”, he finished.

Danny Ocean’s comment reached more than five thousand “likes” and hundreds of comments in which opinions were divided between those who support what he sentenced and those who attacked him defending Residente.