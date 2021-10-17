The actress is back to talk about the sequel to the film directed by her husband and director John Krasinski

In a recent interview granted to People, Emily Blunt is back to talk about At Quiet Place 2, sequel to the film directed by John Krasinski. The actress said:

I was really excited to see what John did with the sequel because he inherited all the confidence from the first movie. It’s a much more colossal story, the world is expanding and I can’t wait for people to discover his tricks up his sleeve as a director.

The first film, which was very successful in 2018, featured a family consisting of a father (the same John Krasinski) and mother (Emily Blunt, his wife also in real life) plus three small children, with a background in a post-apocalyptic future in which the earth is invaded by strange creatures capable of picking up any noise, intercepting its source and tearing up the subject.

The cast returns to the protagonists of the first film Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds And Noah Jupe, side by side Cillian Murphy (who will play a group leader of survivors) e Djimon Hounsou. The film will be released in theaters on April 21, 2021 and will attempt to replicate the success of the previous chapter which grossed $ 340 million against a budget spent of 17. Below is the synopsis of A Quiet Place 2.

After the tragic events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terror of the outside world as they continue their struggle for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that creatures that hunt using sound aren’t the only threat lurking beyond the sandpath.

The latest feature film starring Emily Blunt is Wild Mountain Thyme, directed by John Patrick Shanley. The cast also includes Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm and Christopher Walken; is the film adaptation of the 2014 drama Outside Mullingar, written by John Patrick Shanley himself.