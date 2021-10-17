News

“It’s a much more colossal story”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The actress is back to talk about the sequel to the film directed by her husband and director John Krasinski

In a recent interview granted to People, Emily Blunt is back to talk about At Quiet Place 2, sequel to the film directed by John Krasinski. The actress said:

I was really excited to see what John did with the sequel because he inherited all the confidence from the first movie. It’s a much more colossal story, the world is expanding and I can’t wait for people to discover his tricks up his sleeve as a director.

The first film, which was very successful in 2018, featured a family consisting of a father (the same John Krasinski) and mother (Emily Blunt, his wife also in real life) plus three small children, with a background in a post-apocalyptic future in which the earth is invaded by strange creatures capable of picking up any noise, intercepting its source and tearing up the subject.

A Quiet Place 2: For Emily Blunt, the story will be more colossal than in the first film

The cast returns to the protagonists of the first film Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds And Noah Jupe, side by side Cillian Murphy (who will play a group leader of survivors) e Djimon Hounsou. The film will be released in theaters on April 21, 2021 and will attempt to replicate the success of the previous chapter which grossed $ 340 million against a budget spent of 17. Below is the synopsis of A Quiet Place 2.

After the tragic events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terror of the outside world as they continue their struggle for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that creatures that hunt using sound aren’t the only threat lurking beyond the sandpath.

The latest feature film starring Emily Blunt is Wild Mountain Thyme, directed by John Patrick Shanley. The cast also includes Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm and Christopher Walken; is the film adaptation of the 2014 drama Outside Mullingar, written by John Patrick Shanley himself.

Other articles that may interest you from the sites of our Network:

window.fbAsyncInit = function() { FB.init({ appId : '1829311074012410', autoLogAppEvents : true, xfbml : true, version : 'v3.0' });

Loading...
Advertisements

window.fbLoaded.resolve(); };

(function(d, s, id){ var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;} js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
783
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
652
News

Cinema, all films out in October
612
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
558
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
502
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
436
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
424
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
398
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
287
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top