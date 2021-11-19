It’s a national emergency, stay home

Lothar Wieller, head of the Robert Koch Institute: “This is a national emergency, all of Germany is one big outbreak, we have to pull the emergency brake”.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

Over 43 thousand new infections and 193 deaths. These are the data of the pandemic in Germia in the last 24 hours, numbers that, although down compared to the previous days, clearly show the drama that is going through the country: “This is a national emergency, all of Germany is one big outbreak, we must pull the emergency brake “, declared – launching yet another alarm – the head of the Robert Koch Institute, the German health institute, Lothar Wieller, who invited the population to stay home to stop the frightening wave of infections from Covid that has hit the country. According to Wieler, hospitals in many regions are at their limit and the increase in the rate of vaccinations that has been recorded in recent days is still insufficient to contain the pandemic.

Health authorities continue to ask the government to introduce new restrictions, that, however, still taking a long time to arrive: “We are in a phase in which we should not exclude anything”, said the German Health Minister Jens Spahn, answering a question about why Germany does not immediately go into lockdown, in light of the drama of the situation pandemic. “I have no idea what Christmas can be like, it will depend on each of us,” added the minister. The Bundesrat, the German upper house, has meanwhile approved the new package of restrictions to counter the fourth wave of Covid that is sweeping the country. Despite the expected opposition from the conservative bloc, which dominates the House in which the 16 Lander are represented, the package, already approved yesterday by the Bundestag, passed unanimously. This contains the measure of the so-called 3G – initial of the German words for ‘cured, vaccinated or tested’ – to go to work or travel on public transport.