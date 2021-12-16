“It’s a serious act of selfishness!”

On the sidelines of the event organized at the VAR center in Lissone, he spoke to the microphones of Tuttomercatoweb L‘CEO of Serie A Luigi De Siervo. First words on the much talked about use of VAR: “The litigation is overcome by going forward and thinking about the product, trying to enrich it also thanks to the best VAR center in the world, trying to enrich the product”.

The discussion shifts to the economic health of the post-closure football system due to the pandemic: “The recovery? We are still in full crisis, the show has restarted a bit but the football world has paid a very high price and it was only the properties that paid for it “. The tough attack on the players is not long in coming: “The football players? They haven’t lost a single euro. On their part there was an act of profound selfishness. They have not reduced their earnings in any way and in an infinitesimal way. This world has lost a billion and two while the footballers nothing. I have said this in every context and it is a serious matter, because they are models “.

Luigi De Siervo

Final words regarding the possibility to open a channel of the Serie A League: “Objectively, I think that the epochal change is underway, the Lega has built a lot in recent years, we are going in the direction of creating a product independently. This does not mean that we keep TV and networks out, but we cannot be slaves to any market agreement that penalizes us, this possibility will be one more option “.