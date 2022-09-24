“It’s a simple math question but it’s hard to get it right.” Julia Roberts thinks ’90s rom-coms weren’t appreciated enough

‘Journey to Paradise’, the new film by Ol Parker —’Mamma Mia! Again and again’—not only does it mark the return of Julia Roberts to the big screen after four years without appearing in a feature film; it is also the return as the protagonist of what was one of the queens of the romantic comedy from the nineties to the genre after they have spent a whopping 20 years since he signed ‘The couple of the year’ with John Cusack.

Long live the rom coms nineties!

Now, during an interview with The New York Times, Roberts has become nostalgic and has broken a spear in favor of the rom coms that were released three decades ago and that left us pearls like ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’, ‘Notting Hill’ or ’10 Reasons to Hate You’; a type of film that, for the interpreter, was not valued enough.

“I think we didn’t appreciate the crop of rom-coms that we had back then. You don’t see all the effort and gear because it’s funny and it’s sweet and people laugh and kiss and it’s catty. I like to watch, and I think it’s hard to get it right. It’s a simple math thing, but how do you make it special? How do you keep people interested when you can pretty much predict what’s going to happen?”

But with such a devotion to the genre, what has kept Julia Roberts away from it for so long? The actress is clear: plain and simple, the quality of the scripts.

“People sometimes misunderstand the length of time I’ve gone without doing a romantic comedy as if I didn’t want to do one. If I read something that was on the level of the ‘Notting Hill’ script or the level of wild fun of ‘The Wedding of my best friend’, I would.

Will the script for ‘Journey to Paradise’ live up to the great 90s classics? To verify it we will only have to wait for the next friday september 9the date on which the feature film is released, in which George Clooney also makes an appearance.