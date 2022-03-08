It’s a strange coincidence that he cast four Marvel superheroes in The Adam Project: Shawn Levy.

Director Shawn Levy says that while it’s a “strange coincidence” to have four Hollywood stars, who also play Marvel superheroes, in his time-travel action flick The Adam Project, his intention was simply to cast one group of great actors.

The upcoming sci-fi movie features Ryan Reynolds known from the Deadpool movies, Mark Ruffalo known as The Hulk from the original Avengers, Zoe Saldana as Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise, and Jennifer Garner, who played the role of Elektra at Marvel. Cinematic Universe.

The Adam Project, set to premiere on Netflix on March 11, takes its hat off to Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future movies in an almost Home Alone way.

The story follows a time-traveling pilot (Reynolds) who teams up with his younger self, played by Walker Scobell, and his late father (Ruffalo) to come to terms with his past while trying to save the future.

Asked what it took to assemble such a star-studded cast, Levy told PTI in a Zoom interview from Los Angeles: “It’s a strange coincidence that I cast four Marvel superheroes, that was not the intention. I tried to cast four great actors.”

The director said the film, written by Jonathan Tropper, TS Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin, has a “central idea so resonant and emotional” that everyone immediately said yes.

Ryan and I joined at the same time. Then we went to Mark, Zoe and Jen, and they all said yes, because they all recognized that this movie would be fun and an escapist adventure, but it would also be resonant and emotional. We cannot make many films that are spectacle (films) and emotional. Most movies are one or the other, and this movie gave us the opportunity to do both,” added Levy.

The 53-year-old filmmaker, whose directing credits include the series Night at the Museum, Real Steel, Stranger Things and Free Guy, said the appeal of time travel continues as it taps into the “collective human longing to go back.”

“Time travel is compelling to us because, although it is an intellectual notion, it is fundamentally emotionally charged because it plays with the one rule of human existence over which we are powerless. Time is linear. It only allows us to move forward, but we have a collective human yearning to return. I think it literalizes a fantasy and that’s why it’s such a sticky concept,” he explained.

With all of the sleek, futuristic setting, The Adam Project has an “emotional” core that really is the beating heart of the story, the Canadian director said.

“Life is a fleeting moment and we think that the relationships we have with our family are forever, but they are not. And so the movie really reminds us to say the words that sit on our hearts because you may not always be able to say them and you’ll forever regret it if you don’t. That is a very emotional and profound reality of human existence.”

The Adam Project also marks Shawn Levy’s reunion with Ryan Reynolds, following 2021’s action-comedy film Free Guy, and hopes this “creative brotherhood” will continue with more such diverse stories. A sequel to Free Guy is already in development with Reynolds also attached to return.

“I love this brotherhood with Ryan Reynolds. We went from Free Guy to The Adam Project. Both stories were incredibly satisfying to tell. And my favorite part is that they are so different from each other. It is part of a creative brotherhood that will continue and hopefully result in an eclectic range of tones and stories,” he added.

Levy also teased the upcoming fourth season of the sci-fi horror drama series Stranger Things, which he directs and executive produces.

The new chapter will be divided into two volumes and will be released on May 27 and July 1, 2022.

The director said that “the cinematic scope of the fourth season is unmatched by all previous seasons.”

“It’s a cinematic production and a cinematic scale beyond anything we’ve ever attempted,” he shared.