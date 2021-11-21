it’s a tough turn. For this there is Ibra

After the last national stop of 2021, the championship of A league. And he does it in style: immediately on the pitch within the day Atalanta, Lazio, Juventus, Fiorentina and Milan, looking forward to tomorrow’s commitments Naples and Rome. We have therefore officially entered what is the last stint of the year: there is a month full of races with the need to conquer as many points as possible for next winter.

Direct confrontations

In the head-to-head at the top of the standings, in fact, every day has its weight. In this 13th round the clear example: today Lazio-Juventus And Fiorentina-Milan, tomorrow Inter-Napoli; three direct discounts, difficult and complicated, in which – as always – it will be necessary not to lose points, also because, as they say, there are matches that are always worth something more than the usual three points: “We are in an important moment in the championship. The victories – has explained Pegs at the press conference – They always bring three points, but some games weigh more and today’s match is important. The players are concentrated and ready for Fiorentina. ”

And when the going gets tough …

… The tough can’t help but play. This is why, despite the commitments with his Sweden and the growing condition of Giroud, Pioli will again rely on Ibrahimovic from the first minute; against a Fiorentina rather reworked in defense, but always very grumpy for play and passion at home, all the leadership of Zlatan will be needed. Together with him, an 11 confirmed with respect to expectations: in goal Tatarusanu, Kalulu (out Calabria), Tomori, Romagnoli (Kjaer rests) e Theo in defense, Tonali and Kessie in the median, Saelemaekers, Diaz and Leao (out Rebic) behind the aforementioned Ibra.