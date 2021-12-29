it’s a transfer market derby for a striker

The official opening of the winter session is approaching and the transfer market talks begin to become more and more consistent.

This is also the case with Inter And Juventus, two formations determined to reinforce themselves that, for their attack, seem to have targeted the same target.

Inter and Juventus look to Emilia

The name that would have warmed the heart of either Giuseppe Marotta that of Federico Cherubini would be that of a young man increasingly on the launching pad: Gianluca Scamacca.

Author of 6 goals this season with the shirt of Sassuolo, born in 1999 has recently attracted the attention of an increasing number of clubs (on him there would also be Milan and Fiorentina) but Inter and Juventus would seem the most determined to get their hands on the talented Roman center forward as soon as possible.

Scamacca, the Juventus strategy

To grab the performances of the former Ascoli and Genoa, the bianconeri would like to set up an operation with Sassuolo in Locatelli style, ie by deferring the payment of 35 million that the Juventus managers would offer for the attacker.

Given the amount of the amount, Juventus would not mind including a young player from theUnder 23 to reduce the fee to be paid to the neroverdi who, for their part, are in no hurry to sell Scamacca and would look favorably on an auction for their pupil.

Scamacca, Inter’s plan

Furthermore, Carnevali, speaking of concrete figures, evaluates the player no less than 40 million, an outlay that Juventus (more likely to make a waiting market) cannot and does not want to pay out in a single tranche in January.

Inter instead would be willing to invest 40-45 million for Scamacca and this good resolution certainly benefits the Milanese over the Juventus competition.

The Nerazzurri can also extract the card from their deck Pinamonti, a player who in Empoli is relaunching with profit and who, for the green-and-blacks, would represent a more than adequate replacement in case of departure from the 1999 class.

In short, everything seems to be prepared for an Italian market derby to be played on the edge of millions and the right technical counterparts, elements which, in the coming weeks, could prove decisive in determining the success of one or the other assault on the young player. Sassuolo.

