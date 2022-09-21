News

“It’s a war chosen by a man”: Biden’s strong speech against Putin before the UN General Assembly

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 33 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Joe Biden at the UN General Assembly

image source, Reuters

In one of the most anticipated speeches of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, US President Joe Biden lashed out at Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the war in Ukraine.

The president described the Russian invasion as “an unnecessary and brutal war” for which he held Putin directly responsible for the last six months of attacks on Ukrainian territory.

It’s a war that chose a man, to be very frank. Let’s be frank: a permanent member of the UN Security Council invaded his neighbor and tried to wipe a sovereign state off the map.”

He called on the world to “see these horrendous acts for what they are” and dismissed Russia’s justification that it had to launch a “special operation” in Ukraine to defend its own integrity and liberate Ukrainians from a “Nazi government.”

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 33 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Iconic Payret Cinema in Havana Destroyed to Build Another Hotel

8 mins ago

Know the shopping centers that open today

19 mins ago

Kamala Harris reiterates commitment between the US and the Caribbean

30 mins ago

Pedro Pierluisi reiterates that he hopes that “a large part” of Puerto Rico will have light before the end of the day

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button