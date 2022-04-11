“It’s a war crime”: Angelina Jolie spoke out on civil rights

UNITED STATES-. Friday April 8 Angelina Jolie shared on your account Instagram extracts from the Geneva Conventions along with a basic summary of the rules of warfare, noting that it is a crime to break any of these. The star spoke out on civil rights amid the war between Russia Y Ukrainein addition to the Yemeni civil war.

The Geneva Conventions of 1949 are a series of international treaties and agreements that establish norms of humane treatment in time of war for the sick and wounded, as well as for civilians and non-combatants. Joliewhich identified the Conventions as “an attempt to limit the damage caused by war and reduce suffering”, focused on civilian populations caught in the middle of war.

Jolie it also included a basic summary of the rules of warfare under the Conventions. “Civilians can never be attacked, doctors and humanitarian workers must be protected. The things that civilians need to survive, like food and water, should not be denied or destroyed. Rape and other forms of sexual violence are expressly prohibited. Breaking these rules is a war crime,” he wrote.

Angelina Jolie is a UN special envoy

As special envoy of the UN, Jolie serves the High Commissioner for Refugees and has informed his followers about humanitarian crises around the world, including in myanmar Y Yemen. Last month, Jolie tackled the war in Ukraine, and in addition to ensuring that children are going to “pay the highest price”, he published a series of heartbreaking photos in Instagram.

“In addition to the millions who have fled across Ukraine’s borders, almost 2 million people are displaced within their country, many trapped by the fighting, without access to aid and in direct physical danger. Without an end to war, children will pay the highest price: in trauma, lost childhoods and shattered lives,” he wrote. Jolie. He also shared the official page of the High Commissioner for Refugees of the UN.