” It’s a waste of time “

On November 18, 2021, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their breakup on social networks. Almost a year later, she felt ready to meet someone new. To do this, the singer decided to go on dating applications. An idea that did not work for her at all, as she explained during an interview in The Drew Barrymore Show. In the video posted this Tuesday, October 18, Camila Cabello explains that she simply decided to delete dating apps after an unsuccessful attempt.

“I was on a dating app for about 24 hours and then I left”admits the interpreter of Mwe love to Drew Barrymore. But why did she leave the app so quickly? The Cuban-American pop star explains: “The first guy who DMed me was some kind of budding singer-songwriter from Nashville”. Drew Barrymore then replied that she could not know his intentions. Camila Cabello confides that she would prefer to meet people that her friends can validate in order to be sure not to be used for her notoriety.

Camila Cabello’s advice for meeting someone

For the former member of Fifth Harmonyit is important to focus on the desire to ” make friends “ if you want to meet someone. “For me, the word “encounter” is not the right one. Dating is about making friends”assures Camila Cabello, “And then, if you are at a party […] and there is a physical attraction to someone, then it will be natural, without having spent a whole evening with a stranger. Which is a waste of time”. We understand better why dating applications are not suitable for her… The 25-year-old star also advised the actress to go for a walk for a first date with someone, or to eat an ice cream by example, instead of having dinner with a stranger, in order to have a good time, even if you ultimately have no affinity with the person. To test !