it’s about his mother and it might surprise you

Angelina Jolie is recognized in every corner of the world for being an extraordinarily talented and incredibly successful actress. But that’s not all, she also has her “secrets”.

Angelina Jolie is among the most relevant and well-known people in the world. Born in Los Angeles on June 4, 1975, she is a great actress winner of two career Oscars. In her private life she was romantically linked to some men with whom she had really important relationships.

Starting with Jonny Miller, with whom she married in 1996, while in 2000 she had her second marriage to Billy Thornton to get divorced in 2003. Her most important relationship was with Brad Pitt. They had a very intense bond which eventually led to an official engagement in 2012 and a wedding in 2014.

The two had six children, three biological (Shiloh Nouvel, Knox and Vivienne) and as many adopted (Chivan Maddox, Zahara Marley and Pax Thien). They divorced in 2019. Returning to her career, she achieved international fame thanks to the interpretation of Lara Croft in tomb Raider.

It has been recognized many times as most beautiful and charming woman in the world. A beauty undoubtedly given to him by his mother who, unfortunately, passed away in 2007 due to cancer.

Angelina Jolie, what you don’t know about her: who her mother was

We know Angelina Jolie very well, but not so well her mother who passed away in 2007. Her name was Marcheline Bertand and she was an actress too. Born in Chicago on May 9, 1950, she married James in 1971 Haven and from their relationship two children were born; James Haven and Angelina. The former became a major US producer.

Her parents divorced in 1978 and Marcheline met Bill in the same year Day from which she broke up in 1993. In 2002 she married Tom Bessamra, which he shared the last years of his life by his side.

He passed away in 2007 at just 57 years old after a long battle with ovarian cancer. A disappearance that inevitably marked the children; Angelina herself has never denied the pain of no longer being able to embrace a figure so important to her and her family and that greatly influenced the two-time Academy Award winner.