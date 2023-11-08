It’s actually okay to talk about Taylor Swift. -Phoenix

It’s me, hello. If you’re the kind of person who hates Taylor Swift so much that you dislike her fans or even the discussion around her, then I’m probably not your favorite person. I’m Kat, Founder and Co-President of the Taylor Swift Society of SLC. I know everyone is tired of hearing about Miss Swift, but I think there’s an underlying problem with vocalizing this irritation. Do you know when someone tries to make a dog stop barking by yelling at it? Now the noise has doubled and there’s no stopping it, which is pretty much what people are achieving when they tell Swifties to shut up.

Taylor is not without flaws and I will be the first to admit it. I try to keep myself away from the blind fanaticism that leads to stalking, harassment and making a fool of myself on the internet. When Swifties act the way they historically have, I get angry along with everyone else: en masse, quickly, violently, and often with prejudice. There’s a lot to be said for criticizing Taylor’s silence on these things, but it’s also worth considering what happens when she speaks: Swift’s response to her fans during the Eras Tour and the release of Speak Now. An unnamed ex-boyfriend’s plea to leave her alone didn’t spare John Mayer the attack, which if anything had started a witch hunt just weeks earlier.

The unit that is the “Swifties” is a large, unruly group that is so loyal to the person they worship that they sometimes forget who they are. Fans have gotten into the habit of overanalyzing and diagnosing situations that it is not possible for us to fully understand, especially since Taylor has become more silent over the years, for example: “Joe Alvin took her away. Was keeping it, but Travis let her be herself!”. And maybe it’s her own fault, having based her promotional strategies around “Easter eggs” – clues she uses in her work and on social media and here Even sprinkles in outfits to hint at what’s to come. So when a portion of your loyal fan base is based on the power of speculation and shared enjoyment, you’re in for a ton of…conversation End with.

Maybe I’m a biased source, but I’m here to tell you that it’s okay to engage in that conversation. As I’ve established, there’s a line where admiration turns into obsession, and community becomes cultural, but being a Taylor Swift fan is no more sinister than any other hobby in life. If the issue lies in the belief that people should have more enlightened conversations about things that are more important, then maybe consider that it’s okay to engage even over things that are silly. I can say with confidence that no member of SLC’s Taylor Swift Society considers this their most important activity on campus. People who post about Taylor Swift on social media are also having nuanced, educated conversations in their daily lives, and these facts don’t need to negate each other.

Taylor Swift has become the epitome of the annoying white girl, and what can I say? I check all the boxes. However, it’s worth analyzing what it is about Taylor Swift that makes people so reactive. People think she doesn’t deserve her success, that she’s annoying, that she’s irresponsible with her platform and keeps the wrong company. These are all things that anyone has the right to believe about him and they are true in many cases, but it is also true for the majority of people in the industry. So why Taylor? Perhaps a bit of misogyny is to blame, as well as the fact that he’s incredibly stupid. She dances at award shows, she shows up to all of her boyfriend’s football games early in the relationship, she wrote the line “Put a cat’s eye sharp enough to kill a man” in the year 2022. Not everyone can tolerate that sickly-sweetness, or the 2012 Tumblr-ness that it’s made of. With the inevitable Swifty news cycle, it’s understandable that people might feel frustrated with having to constantly fight those piercing blue eyes and blonde hair.

But let me ask you this: do you feel rage in your veins when people talk about football? When someone mentions a television show they’re watching, do you want them to pause? How do you feel about food blogs? If you’re someone who doesn’t want to know about Taylor Swift, or associate with Taylor Swift, then why are you allowing her to come any closer to you than a pumpkin risotto recipe that you find uninteresting? Is this instinct something that always occurs when you’re angry about something, or only when that thing says “shake it off?” She is singing.

Basically, no one can control how many people in the world want to talk about Taylor Swift, including that woman herself. As a committed fan, my appreciation for their music is expressed in this small club and the discussions and events that take place within it. I am allowed to like the things I like, just as you are allowed to dislike the things I like. I don’t see any point in flooding the airways with complaints about harmless things we don’t like. But if you want to change my mind, please stop by the next Taylor Swift Society event; Everyone is welcome!