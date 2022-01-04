Tech

It’s alarm on Google Drive: RedLine malware steals user passwords

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

According to what was reported by the AhLab ASEC team, a dangerous malware called RedLine is running on the net

A new malicious malware called RedLine (Unsplash) has been detected

Let’s go back to talking about hacker attacks and possible threats to the security of users on the network. 2021 was one of the most targeted years in this sense, with hundreds of reports that have followed one another over time. And 2022, it seems, will not be outdone.

According to what was reported by the experts of AhLab ASEC, a dangerous malware called RedLine. We are talking about an attack that targets the autosave functions of passwords saved in browsers.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Does Google invade privacy? Sundar Pichai in trouble: he can be questioned

How to defend against RedLine malware

malware redline 20220103 mobiles.it
Here are what tricks to put into practice to defend yourself in the best way (Pixabay)

Is called RedLine, and it’s the new malware threat that’s floating around the net. Reported by the security team of AhLab ASEC, this dangerous virus acts directly on a SQLite database present in all the most common Chromium-based browsers. The goal is to steal the various passwords saved by users, with the consequences that could be very serious. And what makes the situation even more dangerous is the fact that RedLine is for sale in hacker forums for the price of 200 dollars. It also seems to be very simple to use, (almost) within anyone’s reach.

MAYBE YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED >>> Xiaomi 12 is already a success, recorded another incredible sales record

Experts have so far already analyzed some of the cases identified. The attack begins through malicious XXL files, Excel data at least apparently. All this is offered to the potential victim through a file download directly from Google Drive. If a similar thing has happened to you too, the advice is obviously to be wary. There caution it can be one of the best weapons to avoid any kind of danger on the net. And if you want to feel even more protected, even a antivirus could be for you.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Xiaomi 12 is getting closer and closer: confirmations on the triple camera. And not only

4 weeks ago

Persona 5 Royal will not arrive on other platforms, even without exclusive contracts, for an insider – Nerd4.life

3 weeks ago

Xbox Store, discounts up to 90%: there are much-loved sagas

November 10, 2021

NASA recorded an absurd sound near Jupiter, here it is

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button