It’s alarm on Google Drive: RedLine malware steals user passwords

According to what was reported by the AhLab ASEC team, a dangerous malware called RedLine is running on the net

Let’s go back to talking about hacker attacks and possible threats to the security of users on the network. 2021 was one of the most targeted years in this sense, with hundreds of reports that have followed one another over time. And 2022, it seems, will not be outdone.

According to what was reported by the experts of AhLab ASEC, a dangerous malware called RedLine. We are talking about an attack that targets the autosave functions of passwords saved in browsers.

How to defend against RedLine malware

Is called RedLine, and it’s the new malware threat that’s floating around the net. Reported by the security team of AhLab ASEC, this dangerous virus acts directly on a SQLite database present in all the most common Chromium-based browsers. The goal is to steal the various passwords saved by users, with the consequences that could be very serious. And what makes the situation even more dangerous is the fact that RedLine is for sale in hacker forums for the price of 200 dollars. It also seems to be very simple to use, (almost) within anyone’s reach.

Experts have so far already analyzed some of the cases identified. The attack begins through malicious XXL files, Excel data at least apparently. All this is offered to the potential victim through a file download directly from Google Drive. If a similar thing has happened to you too, the advice is obviously to be wary. There caution it can be one of the best weapons to avoid any kind of danger on the net. And if you want to feel even more protected, even a antivirus could be for you.