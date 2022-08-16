‘It’s all about JLo’: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck plan an INTIMATE 3-day wedding party

RICEBORO, GEORGIA: Bennifer’s celebration continues! Internet celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck plan to celebrate their three-day wedding with a party this weekend at Ben’s Riceboro mansion in Georgia. This will be the couple’s second wedding ceremony, just a month after they married in Las Vegas.

This weekend, the dream wedding of the 53-year-old singer and the actor, who turned 50 today, will take place at Ben’s Riceboro mansion in Georgia.

As Jennifer Lopez revealed in the Sunday, July 17 edition of the “On The JLo” newsletter, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially married. After dating from 2001 to 2004, the couple reconnected. With their real names, Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez, listed on the legal forms, the couple marked July 16 as their wedding date and chose Clark County, Nevada, as the location.

A source revealed to PageSix said, “It’s all about JLo. Ben wants all the attention to be on her for their big day. According to the insider, their three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday.

The couple will end their weekend with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday after the actual ceremony, which will take place on Saturday. Lopez, 53, is expected to wear a handmade Italian couture Ralph Lauren dress, and Vogue magazine is expected to chronicle her weekend fashion trip.

According to PageSix, Colin Cowie, a top celebrity event planner, was responsible for organizing all aspects of their extravagant celebration. Cowie’s fees range from $25,000 to $25 million, and he’s previously hosted parties for celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, and even Lopez. Sources said stars such as Casey Affleck, Jimmy Kimmel, Matt Damon and Drea de Matteo have been guests of the couple. The rally will take place at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, according to TMZ’s report from a month ago.

Twins Max and Emme, along with their parents David and Guadalupe, sisters Lynda and Leslie, and mother Guadalupe, are the Oscar winner’s closest family members. Renee Zellweger, Jane Fonda and Leah Remini are her closest celebrity friends.

The three children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel form Ben’s family. His mother Chris and his brother Casey are also close to him. Matt Damon and George Clooney are among his well-known friends.

Lopez is expected to provide more updates via her “On the Jlo newsletter,” in which a month ago she revealed her official marriage to Ben. She said, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience. »