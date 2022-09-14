It’s all gone well is about a difficult decision

everything went fine either Everything went well Like its translation into Spanish, it is a film directed by François Ozon, presented at the Cannes Film Festival 2021 and at the San Sebastián Film Festival, although it was released in theaters in January 2022. The film produced by Mandarin Production starred Sophie Marceau, André Dussollier, Geraldine Pailhas, Hanna Schygulla, Charlotte Rampling, Grégory Gadebois and Eric Caravaca.

The movie Everything went wellpresents the story of two sisters who are notified about their father’s hospitalization for a stroke. The father, Andre, an active and adventurous gentleman, looks like a stroke ruins his life completelycausing him to be a dependent man.

These events make him wonder what is the reason for its existenceso you decide to apply the euthanasia. We will be able to observe in Everything has gone well how the daughters, Emmanuèle and Pascale, take the father’s decision and they are responsible for fulfilling their wishes.

Everything has gone well, it has a plot similar to the film starring Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin, Me before you, where a young millionaire suffers an accident that leaves him paralyzed and seeks euthanasia, since he sees how his life goes by and he can’t enjoy it.

ORIGINAL SYNOPSIS

Emmanuèle, a novelist with a full private and professional life, goes to the hospital to learn that her father, André, has just had a stroke. When she wakes up, she asks her daughter to help her die.

CRITICS

“Though the theme of euthanasia doesn’t usually invite a good time at the movies, French director François Ozon delivers it nonetheless with the help of a cast of skilled and engaging veteran actors,” Todd McCarthy: Deadlines.

“André Dussollier and Sophie Marceau are stunning. Ozon brings tremendously subtle artistry and confidence to this moving story of euthanasia.”, Peter Bradshaw: The Guardian.

“Ozon leaves aside his characteristic playful facet to sign, with non-interventionist solvency, a film that carries almost all its weight in the script and in the work of its interpreters.”, Víctor Esquirol: otroscines.com. @worldwide