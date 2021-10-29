it’s all true, science discovers the “Aniston neuron”

Jennifer Aniston strikes again: after talking about her very hard diet and training regime tried by an Insider journalist, let’s go back to talking about the actress who became famous thanks to the sitcom Friends (during which the actress cultivated a particular nervous tic). There Aniston she is currently back on the small screen thanks to her starring role in The Morning Show, now with its second season (here our last review of the episode aired), but we have to talk about the actress for another reason: there would be something, in fact, that unites us all when we see a photo or a video from Jennifer Aniston and, finally, we have got the answer to this mystery.

There is the “Jennifer Aniston neuron”, and it is activated when we see the actress

Thanks to the new social network TikTok, it was discovered the “Jennifer Aniston Neuron“, Or a single brain cell“ activated ”by the actress’s photos. All of this, of course, ignited a viral moment.

The scientific community has actually long been aware that the Aniston inspired something much more intoxicating than the “The Rachel“. This celebrity-focused piece of brain was first discovered when the neuroscientist Rodrigo Quian Quiroga, then based at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, published a study on it in 2015.

However, as of Wednesday afternoon, more than 285,000 TikTok users have suddenly become familiar with the star’s legitimate scientific impact. Friends thanks to a viral video about it published by the neuroscientist – and creator of digital content – Dr. Ben Rein.

“There is scientific evidence that when you look at the actress there is probably a neuron, a cell in our brain, which is activated by all those photos.“Says the Palo Alto scientist inside the clip, originally released on October 7, as photos of the actress pass in the background.

It is therefore no wonder that the acclaimed 52-year-old star is still so madly loved by America (and beyond) after a 27-year career, since she first stepped into the role of Rachel Green in the iconic NBC sitcom. Of course, in the original Nature article announcing the discovery on the Aniston, the theory of the team of Quiroga was formulated more scientifically: “various images by Jennifer Aniston elicited a response in a single neuron within the medial temporal lobe“.

Rein, who has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok, goes on to explain the results of the research study by Quiroga, including that “some brain cells represent or encode specific things, such as the identity of a person or an object“.

Most of the brain cells were found, unsurprisingly, in areas of the brain associated with memory.

“If you know who Jennifer Aniston is, then you probably have a Jennifer Anniston neuron like this, but that neuron isn’t in exactly the same place in everyone’s brain.“, he said Rein, who also doubles as an Instagram influencer and frequent contributor on broadcasts such as Good Morning America And ABC News.

“There are probably several and possibly even hundreds of cells that encode information relating to Jennifer Anniston, and this cell likely interacts with those cells.“, has continued. “Neuroscience can be quite interesting“.

Meantime Quiroga, who now works and lives at the University of Leicester in the UK, continued her study with the 2017 book, The Forgetting Machine: Memory, Perception, and the Jennifer Aniston Neuron.

Representatives of Aniston have not made any statements to the numerous requests for comment on the new role of scientific influencer that is now attributed to the actress.

