“It’s all turned against, in football when you deserve you don’t always win”

Long interview with today’s edition of L’Equipe for Roberto Mancinthe. The blue technical commissioner focused on the play-off for the Qatar 2022 World Cup:

“We have had many opportunities to qualify earlier, only the details that previously turned us in favor turned against us. We dominated the two games with Switzerland, but we didn’t win a single one. Too bad, but it has now happened. Now we have to roll up our sleeves and think about the future. We know we have the qualities to win and we will succeed.

Similarities to 2018? I told the guys that there are times when things are bad and others when they are good: it’s part of the sport. In the national team, if you don’t go to a World Cup, you have to wait four years, which is a long time in a footballer’s career. Today we are in a complicated situation again, we have to win two games to go to Qatar, yet we are an excellent team, which has just won the European Championship. This is proof that in football, even when you deserve, sometimes you don’t win. We deserved qualification for quite a while and instead we find ourselves in a very difficult situation. But it is precisely in difficulties that we must be strong “.