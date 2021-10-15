“It’s almost impossible to work with Quentin Tarantino, but I really wanted it”

Django Unchained is one of the most famous and loved films by fans of Quentin Tarantino. It was also a film that was talked about a lot because it tackled an important theme like that of slavery of blacks. The film, in fact, tells the story of one slave who manages to free himself and escape to go and save his wife.

Precisely because of the delicate theme that is being addressed, it was not easy for the actors of the cast to try their hand at this screenplay. For Leonardo Dicaprio, for example, grapple with a role like that of Calvin J. Candie, one of the most ruthless and wealthiest slave landowners in Mississippi, represented one real challenge.

The great actor really wanted to work with Tarantino and this dream of his prompted him to immediately accept the part: “I wanted to work with him and that seemed like an interesting set to be a part of – he told in a 2014 interview for Variety – not many slavery films had been made up to that point, certainly not films of that magnitude“.

Before starting to shoot the scenes, DiCaprio and the other leading actors, that is Jamie Foxx And Samuel Jackson, gathered to discuss their roles. This is how a really difficult job began for Leonardo: “Playing such an incredibly hateful human being and such a well-defined character wasn’t easy at all – explained the actor – the first day I asked Jamie and Samuel ‘How far should I go in this case?’. They advised me ‘You better push yourself a lot further’. At that point I said ‘Okay, I’m ready, I’m prepared for this’“.

The actors and, of course, Tarantino too, all agreed that DiCaprio had to take that character to the limit for best represent how horrible slavery was. After the release of Django Unchained, many have appreciated, not surprisingly, the masterful interpretation of the great actor. “This is a very touching subject indeed – said Leonardo again – if I hadn’t played this character as the worst son of a bitch possible, people would have thought we wanted to sweeten the subject. On the contrary, this is a very important issue to talk about and it concerns American history. So I immediately said ‘I agree, let’s do this’“.

While filming Django Unchained, however, DiCaprio had to get used to that character of his and it took him some time to really get into the part. One of the first scenes shot was that of the fight between two slaves, where DiCaprio had a fundamental role: “The first day of work was pretty crazy – he said – there were two wrestlers and I had to go to them calling them ‘ne ** i’ all the time, it was really tough. It took me a long time to get used to it. In certain situations you are never really comfortable, but this is also part of our job“.

Although the theme dealt with in the film was really very heavy, the whole cast succeeded brilliantly in the enterprise of telling this exciting and moving story. “Everyone was helpful to me on set – DiCaprio confirmed – we were making a movie and really all the cast, especially Jamie, he encouraged me in an incredible way. They showed me the thumbs up even when I was playing the ugliest parts of the script“. A great actor, moreover, is also recognized by his ability to step into the shoes of a despicable character: the interpretation of Calvin J. Candie was just the umpteenth proof of the immense talent of Leonardo DiCaprio.