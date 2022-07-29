It’s already 34! We review the trajectory of Genesis Rodriguez

Genesis Rodríguez turns 35 years old on July 29 and many of them are full of success in their profession. The actress is the daughter of José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez and the Cuban model Carolina Pérez.

Born in Miami, Florida, United States, she speaks Spanish and English perfectly. From an early age she showed great interest in the performing arts. In fact, in her teens she took classes in acting, dance, and vocal preparation. After she attended summer classes at the Lee Strasberg Institute for Theater and Film in New York, she detailed her IMDB.

Their preparation and dedication paid off. She made her debut in the telenovela “Prisionera” in 2004. She later got the leading role in “Dame chocolate” (2006). She also stood out for her participation in “Doña Bárbara”, where she played Barbarita (the future Doña Bárbara) and Marisela (her daughter), all these productions under the Telemundo label. After her passage through the melodramatics she made her way in Hollywood.

To celebrate his 35 laps in the sun of Génesis Rodríguez, we will focus on reviewing the career in American series and movies that, despite the fact that they have mostly been secondary roles, their histrionics is far from going unnoticed.

“The Umbrella Academy”

The star debuted on the hit Netflix show in its third season batch of episodes. There she gives life to sloanea fearless, determined and beautiful superheroine who knows very well what she wants in life, but who is afraid of hurting her loved ones.

The character has the power to control his gravity and that of others; this ability allows him to fly and also make others do so. On the other hand, she is also an expert in combat and also rich in knowledge about astrophysics.

At the same time, she is a dreamy, sweet and curious romantic who longs to explore corners of the world.

This delivery premiered in the service this 2022, thus marking one of the works where the interpreter obtained greater prominence.

“hours”

The interpreter made her Hollywood film debut with this 2013 film, starring the late Paul Walker. In fact, this was the interpreter’s last big screen job.

In this film his role was brief, but he definitely left a mark. It is about Abigaíl, the wife of Nolan (Walker), who is taken to the hospital after she gave birth early in the middle of a weather emergency caused by a hurricane.

She is a noble, kind and candid woman, who lives wonderfully with her partner and looks forward to becoming a mother. “It’s a compelling story about survival, love, it really has a little bit of everything,” the artist said in an interview promoting the film.

“It’s a blessing when the writer is also the director of the plot, so his thoughts come naturally and it’s exactly what he envisioned his movie to be, so that’s a beautiful way to work,” Rodriguez added.

«The Last Stand»

It seems that 2013 was a really fruitful year for Leo, who in this film acted as FBI agent Ellen Richards. As if that were not enough, in this action footage she shared credits with the Hollywood giant, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The plot follows former police officer Ray Owens (Schwarzenegger), who after a long history of working in Los Angeles, in the narcotics department, decides to retire from this routine and establish himself as sheriff of a quiet and almost ghost town. However, he will go from calm to adrenaline when a drug lord, Gabriel Cortez, escapes from FBI custody and heads towards the city of Ray with a gang of mercenaries.

The character of the actress has an important twist in the plot. Her Ellen is curious, fearless and seductive. Next we will leave you a compilation of her scenes so that you can appreciate her performance.

«Identity Thief»

Genesis also tried its hand at comedy in this film, starring Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy. She there she played Marisol, the henchman of a powerful criminal.

The story follows Sandy, a husband and family man who ends up getting into trouble after a crazy woman, Diana, steals his identity and starts partying with his credit cards. After getting into trouble with the law, the character decides to pursue this woman to hand her over to the authorities, but he ends up getting attached to her and this makes things difficult. In turn, Marisol will hunt them down since Diana stole money from her boss and her skin is at stake.

The character of today’s honoree is so severe that she ends up being funny, a villain with a lot of attitude. She enjoys the wicked wicked side of her in the following clip.

“Tusk”

The following year, today’s birthday girl continued her time in the American industry and in this rather dark film she had the main female role as Allison.

A black humor film where an intrepid journalist, Wallace, visits a hermit in a remote corner of Canada to tell him the story of his life. What seemed like a normal meeting quickly turns into a terrible story, because the guy ends up kidnapping him. Worried, Allison will undertake a search to find the protagonist of the plot, who is her boyfriend. Meanwhile, to lighten the horror of captivity, Wallace will remember the beautiful moments with hers. In the film, she tenderly and sensually embodied a girl who was not shy and quite outgoing.