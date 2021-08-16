News

it’s already over with Pete Davidson

Gossip

The actress and Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend broke up after just a few weeks of dating

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson are no longer together. The love story between the leading actress of Bridgerton, the hit series from Netflix, and the comedian known to gossip for his past relationship with Ariana Grande. The two barely loved each other for six months. The news was given by The Sun.

According to a source consulted by the English tabloid after i first months of love and light-hearted Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson realized their relationship couldn’t work. It seems that over time it has been difficult for the two actors to continue to see each other and carry on their bond.

Apparently the distance has heavily influenced the final choice. Phoebe Dynevor is engaged in England with the filming of Bridgerton 2 (airing on Netflix in early 2022) while Pete Davidson is in the United States, torn between shooting Saturday Night Live and a new movie.

Recent anti Covid-19 restrictions they don’t help Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson move as they would like from one continent to another. At the moment, the parties directly concerned have neither confirmed nor denied the news. Dynevor, however, took advantage of a break from Bridgerton’s set to fly to Croatia with some friends.

The love story between Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson met through mutual friends. A love that grew slowly and kept, at least initially, away from gossip and paparazzi. The pair came out last July when they showed up hand-in-hand at the Wimbledon tournament.

Before Pete Davidson, no other important relationships are known in Phoebe Dynevor’s private life. Some time ago the actress shared some photos on Instagram in the company of a certain Daniel labeling it as “my husband” but he never gave many details about it.

Pete Davidson has instead loved in the past Ariana Grande. The two were one step away from marriage but then they said goodbye. Davidson later dated for a few months Kate Beckinsale, actress twenty years older.







