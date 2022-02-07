It’s already time for Samsung Galaxy S23: a sensational indiscretion appears

Thanks to the information gathered by the tipster IceUniverse, we can already get a taste of what the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be

After a long wait, now we are. A few more days and Samsung will officially present its new flagships. There is great anticipation around the range Galaxy S22 which, after months of rumors and indiscretions, is ready to show itself in all its beauty.

As always in these cases, there are those who are already looking ahead. Surely Samsung itself, but also tipster and dataminer. In the past few hours, in fact, the IceUniverse expert has already released the very first information about what could be the Samsung Galaxy S23. Nothing yet for sure, of course.

Samsung Galaxy S23 changes everything: it could be similar to the Huawei P40 Pro

The S22 Ultra has a Dual-curved screen design, which makes it impossible to achieve a 4-sided equal-width design. But if the Quad-curved design is used, this problem can be solved very well. It’s too early to talk about the S23, I hope this news is true. https://t.co/zT6iBgy29c – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 3, 2022

According to information learned from the well-known tipster IceUniverse, the Samsung Galaxy S23 it might be similar to the Huawei P40 Pro in terms of design. A particular above all what is most striking: the display. The rumors speak of a curved panel on all four sides, a turning point compared to the models coming out in a few weeks. To date these are obviously news to be taken with a grain of salt, considering how much time is still missing for the launch of the range in question.

The insider wanted to emphasize the fact that Samsung has managed to design a panel of equal width on all four sides. A big plus, which would guarantee the “overtaking” compared to the P40 Pro. Huawei’s smartphone, in fact, is not equally curved on all four sides. All that remains is to wait and see if official confirmations or denials from Samsung will arrive. It is still early to make more certain predictions, and we are sure that dozens of additional information on the Galaxy S23 series will pop up between now and next year.