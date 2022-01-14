It’s always noon | Recipe of the baker Fulvio Marino | Pizza scrocchiarella

The journey in bread making today takes us to Rome thanks to a tasty dish perfect to be savored even after the extravagances of the previous days. We are talking about the Pizza scrocchiarella of the baker Fulvo Marino which is practically impossible to resist as it is thin and crunchy but above all light and tasty.

The Pizza scrocchiarella of the baker Fulvio Marino is a very simple delicacy to make that appeals to young and old. This is the recipe that the baker Fulvio Marino made during the episode of the famous cooking TV show “È semper Mezzogiorno” broadcast on Rai Uno today 13 January 2022.

I don’t know how I would do without this delicacy, especially when I’m on a diet just like now after the extravagances of the previous days.

Pizza scrocchiarella of the baker Fulvo Marino here is how it is done

There Pizza scrocchiarella from the baker Fulvo Marino it is a preparation that you will do in two stages: it begins, in fact, with the preparation of a chariot which is a preferment made up of flour, cold water and brewer’s yeast in the doses listed in the recipe. Remember that you only have to mix the ingredients without kneading in order to have a fermentation and not a leavening that you would get if you knead.

This is an absolutely lighter pizza in terms of dough and therefore also more easily digestible. Furthermore, it is cheese-free and therefore perfect for enjoying in front of the television while watching our favorite program together with the family. for example, like tomorrow night, when many of you will watch the semifinal of the musical program “The Voice Senior” conducted by Antonella Clerici herself.

You may also like: Tasty and delicate dessert for a truly unique break

Doses for: 4 pizzas

Made in: few minutes

Cooking temperature: 250 degrees

Cooking time: 16 minutes

Rest time: a few hours

Instruments

a bowl

a spoon

Ingrediants

for the chariot

600 g of flour 0

300 g of water

6 g of brewer’s yeast

for the dough

200 g of type 2 flour

350 g of water

200 g of white spelled flour

10 g of malt

2 g of fresh brewer’s yeast

25 g of salt

30 g of extra virgin olive oil

to complete

Origan

200 g of tomato puree

Pizza scrocchiarella of the baker Fulvo Marino, procedure

Mix the flour with the crumbled yeast and the water and let the prefermento rest for 18 hours in a cool place between 16 and 18 °. After the necessary time, add the flour, the malt and the majority of the remaining water to the preferment. Incorporate the brewer’s yeast and mix the ingredients to have a uniform mixture to which you will incorporate the salt and the remaining water. At the end, add the oil and work all the ingredients until you have a uniform dough that you will let rest, covered with cling film, for 2 h at room temperature.

You may also like: Super particular sprint recipe, today we prepare it with tuna, let’s discover it together

You may also like: https://www.ricettasprint.it/come-pulire-conservare-pesce-nutrizionista-evelina-flachi/

After the necessary time, divide the dough into four parts on a floured pastry board and shape into four balls of mixture that you will rest, covered with cling film, for 1 h at room temperature. Once the leavening is complete, roll out a ball of mixture and shape a thin pizza using a rolling pin that you will fill with the tomato sauce. Sprinkle with oregano and bake at 250 ° for 16 minutes.

You may also like: Smart recipe, here’s how to make a simple dish special, just a few details