“It’s amazing that he had any friends”

The life of Emma Watson changed radically when, as a girl, she was chosen to give life to Hermione Granger in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies. This stage was not easy for the actress, who endured a lot of pressurewhile she was the only girl protagonist of the cast, in addition to the youngest.

That is why he had to mature prematurely to face the world that was upon him, as he explained to W magazine: “I was always a very serious girl“. In this interview she remembered that while the other children kissed each other when they were barely 13 years old, she thought that it was “stupid”.

“It’s amazing that I had friends“he pointed out. “It was too early for it to mean anything. […] That was just a waste of time,” he said of surrounding kids hanging out together.

“Couldn’t care less. So I guess I’ve never been in a rush to grow up or be seen as a woman“, he added saying that “drinking, being sexy or smoking never had any attraction or emotion for me”.

This fact was explained by the interpreter when was forced to ‘leave’ her home when she was just 10 years old and embarked on the saga created by JK Rowling: “I left home when I was 10 years old. We were away for two months, and we traveled around England; we went to Newcastle and Durham and Scotland, everywhere.”





Harry Potter, Ron and Hermione in ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’ | Warner Bros.



But unlike her classmates, she was not accompanied by any adult, for this reason considered her “own protector”as you can find out by clicking on the video above.

As a result, Emma suffered with public exposure: “I used to get very frustrated with the child star stigma I received when I spoke to journalists, and I think it’s because I lived a very protected life, with a driver included who took me to the studios”.

These words he said to GQ UK, in an interview that recalled the isolation he experienced by focusing on his career and his studies, only: “I went home and did the same thing the next day“.

Why Emma Watson thinks she’s “sensible” and “boring”

The 31-year-old star has previously been described as “boring”, although mature, yes, for details such as having a hybrid car instead of a high-end one: “My friends say it’s ugly“.

They say I drive a brick. And, to be honest, it’s not the prettiest car on the road, but it’s good for the environment. It’s sensible and boring, like me“He revealed to Interview magazine, highlighting his great resemblance in Hermione’s personality.

