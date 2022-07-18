“It’s amazing that he’s able to speak”

MADRID, July 18. (CultureLeisure) –

Emily Clarke, the actress who played Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, suffered two brain aneurysms in 2011 and 2013 while filming the series. The London interpreter has recalled how she recovered from those major health problems, noting that the mere fact that he can speak already seems incredible to him taking into account that after the attacks several parts of his brain were disabled.

“With how much of my brain I can no longer use, it’s amazing that I’m still able to speak and live my life completely normally with absolutely no problems. I am part of the very, very, very small minority of people who can survive that.“, the actress pointed out in an interview on the Sunday Morging program, which he attended to promote his new play in the British capital, The Seagull.

Clarke also mentioned how important it was be working on the series at the time. “It was the most excruciating pain, but also It was incredibly positive that Game of Thrones gave me a purpose.“, he assured about his aneurysms, a disease that requires long periods of recovery and about which he was honest for the first time in 2019.





As a result of these events that severely affected your brainClarke founded a charity for brain injury victims called SameYou, and learned to accept her current state of health and live with it. “I thought, ‘Well, this is who you are. This is the brain you have.’ So there’s no point in continually dwelling on what might not be there,” he said.

Among the projects that Emilia Clarke has in sight, highlights his presence in Secret Invasion, the Marvel series that is in post production phase and whose role in it has not yet been revealed. In it, which will consist of six episodes, shares cast with, among others, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, and Ben Mendelson as the Skrull leader known as Talos.