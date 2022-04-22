“It’s an illusion to be there and for that I prepare myself”

In silence and without the attention of many, Carlos Grados shows every week that he is a highly competitive goalkeeper in League 1. He is already a figure in César Vallejo. So much so that he has been considered on more than one occasion as the best goalkeeper to date.

Sweeper had a long talk with Charles Degrees where the illusion of reaching the Peruvian National Team was also touched, the respect towards Pedro Gallese whom he considers the ‘1’ of Peru and his past in Sporting Crystal.

Has the level of Peruvian archers grown in recent years?

Well, the truth. It is a very difficult position to establish but I see very good goalkeepers. Speaking of the major leagues, there is Pedro Gallese who is the best in the country, there is also Zamudio, Cáceda, Solís, Duarte… There are actually many. I think Peru is a land of archers.

Are you here to fight Gallese for the position?

More than anything, it is to demonstrate it day by day and the decision will be made by Professor Gareca. Meanwhile I focus on my team César Vallejo. There is no doubt that at the moment Pedro is at a great level and in a competitive league. He has saved many games with the national team and he is the figure in his team.

Has De Videna already contacted you or your club?

Not directly but it is a huge illusion to be able to be there. Who doesn’t want to defend the country from him, right? That’s what I prepare for and work hard to help my team. So they can see me.

Is it important for you goalkeepers to have a good defense so you can leave the goal at zero?

It belongs to the eleven players and those who enter because from the forwards, to try to take the ball from them as far as possible from our goal. We are proud and it is a goal for all of us to try to have the goal at zero. If you can’t win, you don’t have to lose it to be able to add.

The forward who made you suffer the most times in League 1?

It is Cuesta de Melgar. He is a moving forward. Also Mena from my team is great. They are forwards who help their teams, they are scorers.

Carlos Grados showing the national trophy he won with Sporting Cristal in 2018.

You trained at Sporting Cristal. Tell me a little about your arrival in Florida.

I was at Cristal from 2014 to 2018. They were wonderful years and I met many extraordinary people like Professor Mario Salas.

Are you still in contact with Mario Salas?

No. I remember that in 2018 I told him I would go to Ayacucho because I saw that I was not given the opportunity to prove myself. He didn’t want to but my decision was already made. I feel grateful to the club because it gave me everything and not only in football, but also in education and values.

Would you be willing to return to Cristal next year?

Only God knows, I don’t close the door to any club. For now I am happy in Trujillo and very excited to be able to champion here.

Regarding Mario Salas, it’s a shame what happened to him in Alianza Lima and Colo Colo…

Yes. I thought it would be much better for him but sometimes football has these things. I will always wish him the best. He helped me a lot.

Are you ready to go abroad or do you think you need a little more experience in Peru?

I feel that I can, wanting is power. As long as it is God’s will.

Can a team be branded as a candidate for the League 1 title?

We are almost halfway through phase 1 but honestly everything is very tight that there is no clear picture, I think everything will be defined in the last dates.

The last one, is Vallejo, with the incorporation of the Colombian Mena, ready to win the championship?

I feel that because of the squad and the quality of players we have, yes. Perhaps it cost us the start of the tournament and a bit that the goal was closed but I trusted my teammates to be able to reach the final.

Carlos Grados arrived at César Vallejo in 2021 from Carlos Stein