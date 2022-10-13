its anti-aging secret revealed and we will love to use it

For some time Jennifer Lopez rayon. Between her ever more trendy looks, her love life with Ben Afleck and her beauty, we only see her. While the singer and business woman still stood out in a tight dress with a glamorous plunging neckline. And if JLo is so much in the spotlight, it’s because she’s one of those women that time seems spared. The signs of age go beyond her pretty face, and we only ask for one thing: her secret. And to our delight, she has revealed his youth ally everyday and here is the care that we will necessarily want to include in our beauty routine.

Find all the news of your favorite celebrities in our People section.

JLo’s beauty routine

Before revealing its anti-aging secret to us, Jennifer Lopez had already confided who was his ally for dream hair. She then shared the name of the hair spray she uses daily to have such silky hair. Recently, she confided what was the eye contour that she could no longer do without to pamper her look. Multifunctional and efficient, it has become its beauty essential, and soon ours. Ladies, get your blue cards, the brand’s intensive retinol eye cream StriVectin will integrate your skincare baskets.

What are the benefits of its anti-aging treatment?

If this eye cream has conquered the heart, and the face of JLo, it is thanks to its many virtues. Its high retinol content makes it a powerful anti-aging active ingredient. It regenerates our cells, boosts collagen production, in short, it combines good actions. StriVectin intensive cream allows reduce fine lines and crow’s feet. Another of its strengths? It fortifies and strengthens the eye contour. To take advantage of all the benefits of the cream, the brand strongly recommends using it morning and evening, on clean skin while patting the area. By being diligent, this cream promises visible results in 4 weeks. Something to make us dream of JLo’s complexion.