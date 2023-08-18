It’s Been a Tiny Desk Concert by Omar Montes on US Radio NPR

The artist is one of the few Spaniards to have gone through this famous series of live shows

nprAmerican Public Radio, near Omar Montes To record a concert under your popular series small desk, Video released on the channel on Thursday, 17 August npr music In youtubehas entered the list of platform trends in Spain.

The singer, accompanied by his band of musicians, performs four songs from his repertoire: Patio de la Carcel, i got into troubleflame of love and with me, whose winner survivor 2019 written in Instagram: “After entering nprmy illusion is to go for it grammyI want to give it to my grandmother.” The popular radio channel shared that the singer came to his office to talk on a video call, stressing that he is “one of the most important people in her life.”

“Spanish Artist” transmits tradition and spirit By focusing on his neighborhood, his people and his family in his shows, the medium illuminates, bringing a little piece of Spain to the rest of the world. Furthermore, the text accompanying the video defines the performer as a “brilliant embodiment of the contrasts he constantly plays with” and indicates that he dances “all the time”. border of tradition and modernityFlamenco and Hiphop”.

Other Spaniards at the Tiny Desk

Omar Montes He is not the first Spanish artist to perform in a concert small desk, Earlier they have gone through this series of direct Buca Shale, diego el cigala And c. hanging,

Tiny Desk’s most viewed concerts

American Public Radio began organizing this type of indoor performance in 2008. As a general rule, these are always recorded inside offices. nprlocated in Washington, especially next to the presenter’s desk bob boilen,

Name of small desk It has become a benchmark when it comes to internationally promoting new talent from various countries around the world, although it also houses great music stars. Top 10 most viewed music programs of this format youtube belong to dua lipa, Mac Miller, anderson .pak , free citizen, sting And shaggy, bts, c. hanging, jorja smith, adele, Justin Biber And Tyler The Creator,