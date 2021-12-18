It’s been turbulent weeks in Mexico: Dante could update his Inferno

San Cristóbal de las Casas (Chiapas, Mexico) – December 2021

These last weeks of 2021 have been particularly turbulent for Mexico. More than ever, the Latin American country finds itself having to face structural problems that shake the foundations of social coexistence. This is not about the pandemic (which certainly aggravated the general context) but about long-standing issues concerning migration, generalized violence, the frontal and continued attack on freedom of the press, disappeared…

Just a few tens of kilometers from where I am writing this post, on the outskirts of the town of Chiapa de Corzo, on 9 December it was consumed a terrible tragedy: a truck carrying (trafficking) more than 150 migrants illegally crashed. The accident was dramatic and as many as 54 people were killed while another 105 were injured with varying degrees of severity. Women and men who came from Central America (mainly Guatemala) and who saw their dream of a better future crashing into a corner taken too fast. They were traveling to the state of Veracruz and from there, through the channels of human traffickers, they would try to reach the US border.

A sistem well proven of corruption and connivance of law enforcement and public officials with organized crime, a network of “people of the state” who, for the right amount of dollars, bypass the increasingly stringent and militarized mechanisms of US-Mexico border control . A “secret of Pulcinella” which means that the tragedy of December 9 remains a drop in the sea of ​​social injustice that leads tens of thousands of people to risk their lives to try to reach the Rio Bravo (Rio Grande for the USA). Chiapa de Corzo therefore, like Tapachula, another town chapaneca at the southern border of Mexico with Guatemala, where tens of thousands of migrants (many Haitians) are waiting for a pass that does not arrive, an appointment with the migration officer, a word of hope.

“Do not come”, however, the words that Kamala Harris, US vice president, had used last June in his visit to Guatemala: prophetic words who anticipated the reactivation of the program Quédate en México (Stay in Mexico). A program that provides that asylum seekers in the United States of America await the outcome of their administrative process in Mexico and not in the United States. The news of the reactivation of this program, strongly desired at the time by the Trump administration, in fact came directly from the Mexican Secretariat of External Relations (SRE) on 3 December last. Joe Biden, a few months after taking office as the new president, had canceled this measure as a sign of discontinuity by the Trump administration on the migration issue but, as early as August, a Texas federal judge had ordered its reactivation. And so, Manuel Andrés Lopez Obrador’s Mexico (Amlo) accesses the restoration of this program by citing “humanitarian reasons” and is preparing for a new, announced, huge crisis. The US promise, however, is to send more funds to Mexico for temporary housing in border cities, for NGOs, for the protection of vulnerable groups and for the application of measures against the spread of Covid- 19 and the vaccination of migrants. History has already taught us how it will end …

But the “migration issue” is only one of the serious problems that afflict the Amlo administration. In fact, from 15 to 26 November last, Mexico received a historic visit: that of Committee against forced disappearances (Ced) of the UN. The committee visited 12 of the 32 states that make up the Mexican federation, to investigate the frightening figure of 95,000 disappeared registered in the country. The official recommendations of the EDC will be issued only in March 2022 but the preliminary assessments already make it clear that we are faced with structural problems and the inexistence or ineffectiveness of state actions in this regard. We talk about revitimization, widespread impunity and cases of connivance between law enforcement and organized crime. The disappeared are just one side of the coin of generalized violence that sees journalists as another particularly critical point. With just a few days left to finish this 2021, Mexico is in second place in the world by number of journalists killed: seven murders (one right here in San Cristobal at the end of October) against 12 in Afghanistan. Furthermore, on 8 December last, the Mexican government, in an official act, admitted its responsibility in the case of the forced disappearance of the journalist Alfredo Jiménez Mota: disappeared 16 years ago while investigating the connivance of criminal organizations with the state apparatus. A first step towards reparation to Alfredo’s family, towards the path of truth, justice and no repetition of what happened. To date, however, as he remembers Article 19 Mexico24 journalists are still missing, victims of the “Mexican system”, where impunity and corruption continue to be at home.

This post could be much longer, because the situation joins the list of what has already been listed of extreme intersectional violence and multilevel suffered by women, the killings of leader indigenous people and the struggles for the defense of the environment, the murders of human rights defenders, modern slavery in factories that produce low-cost products for the US, human trafficking for sexual exploitation and the violence generated by cartels drugs: in short, looking at today’s Mexico, Dante could well update his Inferno della Divina Commedia.