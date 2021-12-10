Tech

its below cost is underway, valid until December 19th

Kim Lee
0 25 1 minute read

After talking about the Mediaworld Under-Cost of Christmas 2021, let’s move on Unieuro that today launches the new flyer online valid until December 19th 2021 and also named “Sottocosto”. The protagonists are many electronics and IT products.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is available at 19.99 euros, 50% less than the 39.99 euros in the list, while Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite goes to 39.99 euros, 42% less than the 69.99 euros in the list. Always in front of the smartwatch, however, Huawei Watch GT 2 is offered at 109.99 euros, with a saving of 52% compared to the 229.99 euros imposed by the manufacturer.

Among the laptops, we point out the MacBook Air with M1 chip at 999 Euros, 13% less than the 1159 Euros in the list.

As for smartphones, however, it is Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro goes to 269.90 euros, while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro can be purchased at 189.99 euros, 36% less than the price list 299.90 euros.

As for the TV, however, the Sony Bravia XR55X90J 55-inch is offered at 899.90 Euros, with a reduction of 39% compared to the 1499 Euros in the list, while the 55-inch LG OLED 55C1 goes to 1279 Euros, 32% less than the 1899 Euros in the list.

