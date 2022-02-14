It’s Calcindustria: the Lega di A wants to rely on Carlo Bonomi, president of the industrialists. Decisive Paolo Scaroni and the Northern axis

It is no coincidence that they call it the Confindustria of the balloon. Now the Football league he decided to become one for real, choosing himself as president Carlo Bonomin.1 of the Confederation of companies and soon, perhaps, also of A league. He is the new name to collect the legacy of the resigned Paolo Dal Pino and give a new guide to Italian football teams. Definitely a strong name, who knows if even the good one. There candidacy was born in recent days, after the many rumors about a possible political choice to lead the Leaguecomplete with unlikely rumors about MaroniAlfano or Veltroni. In reality, as mentioned above, Serie A is not looking for a politic (too divisive) but someone capable of dialogue with politics, to push the economic interests of the clubs, intent on returning to office with the government and beat cash on refreshments.

Here then is Bonomi. Known face, many hooks in the buildings that matter, accustomed to negotiating and beating money with the state for his own Associates. He did it for the Confindustria companies, but he may well do it for the companies of A league, which are already registered with Confindustria in the various territorial associations. A profile consistent with the idea that is maturing across the board among the patrons: presenting the A league more and more as an industry and less and less as a sports organization, distancing itself from Football Association from Gabriele Gravina (looked at now with suspicion) and going to represent in manner autonomous. Apparently a ilfattoquotidiano.itthe person concerned is more than available and has already taken the field personally, with a lap of phone calls to presidents over the weekend to explain theirs candidacy. The main sponsor of Bonomi is Paolo Scaronipresident of Milan, more and more grand commis of the football league, but meets the favor of both Milanese (with the ok of Beppe Marotta) and in general especially of northern societies.

However, not everyone thinks so. Bonomi is definitely a first name strong, and therefore also divisive. Liked much less in the Roman environments (Lotito is silent for now). Even the group of women does not seem to agree property Americanwhich asked for a different, more shared and transparent path, with a selection entrusted to a company from head hunters and a short list of candidates to be interviewed. It could create gods discontent within Confindustria itself: not that there is a real one incompatibility, but many (inside and outside the world of football) wonder how he can adequately cover both roles. Tomorrow there is the second elective assembly, but with the majority qualified still of the two thirds it is not certain that it will arrive immediately to the white smoke. It is no coincidence that in the last few hours another name has also circulated, that of Lorenzo Casinijurist, chief of staff of Franceschini to the Ministry of Culture, this one instead given birth in the corridors of the Roman institutions and palaces. It will be necessary to understand how much Bonomi’s profile will be able to unite the two and perhaps more blocks in which he is now shattered the League. A few may be enough snipers (7 to be precise) to blow up every application. From the third, however, only an absolute majority (11 votes) will be needed to elect the new president. The big maneuvers to find the new Serie A boss are officially get started.

