It’s Charlie from ‘Top gun’, how did it become? Seeing it again will have a certain effect on you

She played the role of the legendary Charlie in the famous ‘Top Gun’, but have you seen what she has become today? Seeing her again will have a certain effect: here she is.

It is a real cult, no doubt about it! We are talking about Top Gun, the very famous 1986 film and still loved today with the undisputed protagonist a young Tom Cruise and many other extraordinary actors.

Read also -> Amici’s beloved voice in 2007, how is your life today away from the spotlight? What does he do

Although it has been just under 40 years since its first publication, Top Gun continues to be a much loved film. It is precisely for this reason that the free air broadcast a few weeks ago made all his admirers excited and happy. You couldn’t help but look at it too, right? How to blame you! If, however, you have wondered how she became the beautiful Charlie today, we are ready to give you an answer. Having established that, after 36 years, Tom Cruise continues to be beautiful and a successful actor, are you curious to know something more about his colleague? We know well that, after the success of Top Gun, also its Charlie he rode the crest of the wave. To date, however, how has she become? We were able to track down a shot of Kelly McGillis from a few years ago. You will be truly speechless!

Read also -> Here she was at the beginning of her career, today she is a beloved presenter: did you recognize her?

How has Top Gun’s Charlie changed all these years?

Everyone loved her as Charlie in Top Gun, it is precisely for this reason that there are so many people who wonder how it has become today, 36 years after the release of the film. We know Tom Cruise very well and we all know what and how he became, but what do we know about the beautiful Kelly McGillis?

Read also -> Ride the crest of the wave around the early 2000s, what happened to today? Many ask themselves

From what we learn from the web, it would seem that immediately after the success of Top Gun, the beautiful Kelly rode the crest of the wave even more. Not only, in fact, in many other films of a certain caliber, but also in several successful television products. To date, she seems to have no social channels, but we still managed to track down a shot of her showing it to us today. Here she is:

Always charming, don’t you think?