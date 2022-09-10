It’s Cinema: With Elena Anaya, Yvan Attal and platforms

movie premieres

journey to paradise

movie starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts that give life to David and Georgia, divorced couple that much to their regret they must return to meet after a long time. The reason? Her daughter Lily has decided to get married in Bali with a young man she has met there and says he is the love of her life. Willing to make amends for the past and that her daughter does not experience the same thing that happened to them, Georgia and David will do everything possible to ruin that wedding.

Cage

Paula and her husband return from dinner with friends when they come across a girl walking alone on the road, while driving. They decide to take her to the authorities, and as the weeks go by, they take an interest in her and are surprised to learn that no one has come to pick her up. For this reason, take her into their home temporarilyalso with the aim of saving the relationship.

The situation is complicated, since the young woman is obsessed with a supposed monster that will punish her if she leaves a chalk square painted on the ground. After the strong bond that both create, Paula will enter dark paths to try to unravel the enigma of the little girl’s past. Andrés Arconada receives Elena Anaya and the director Ignacio Tatay.

The accused

A young man is accused of raping a girl Who is he? Guilty or innocent? Victim or in search of revenge as the accused affirms? Is there only one truth? The accused questions the contemporary world, dismantles the ruthless mechanics of the judicial machine and face our own fears. Based on the homonymous novel by French writer Karine Tuil, the film is directed by Yvan Attal. Sergio Pérez interviews its director, Yvan Attal, and leading actor, Ben Attal.

And this… whose is it?

Annie is the matriarch of a happy family and perfect that controls with a firm hand and love. But when one day she finds a positive pregnancy test that someone forgets in the bathroom, the peace of your home is broken. In this way, an intense investigation begins to find out who owns the object and despite her efforts to remain calm, Annie will see how all her certainties are shattered and her world comes crashing down.

The Orphan: First Kill

Leena Klammer orchestrates a brilliant plan of escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility and travel to the United States posing as the missing daughter of a family wealthy But Leena’s new life as Esther comes with something she didn’t expect and she is pitted against a mother who will protect her family from her at any cost.

my emptiness and me

raphi is a person young, androgynous and somewhat ‘naive’. He writes poems about prince charmings and dreams of falling in love. From France he moves to Barcelona, ​​where attempts to maintain relationships with other boys cause him anxiety. Raphi asks for help at the Hospital Clínic Gender Unit, where she is diagnosed with gender dysphoria (a mismatch between felt gender identity and the sex assigned at birth).

Raphi will start a forced gender transition, as well as an arduous journey to find his true identity. The men you meet through apps, the trans women, the doctors, your co-workers, the ‘queer’ artists and the theater company you embark on will give you their own advice, but only time and life experience they will help Raphi glimpse the path he really wants to take. Sergio Pérez interviews its director, Adrián Silvestre, and its leading actress Raphaëlle Pérez.

the other Tom

Film that tells the story of Lena, a single mother living thanks to social services and a poorly paid job. Tom, her son, is a boy with problems at school, due to his complicated character. Life deals another blow when the little one is diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and has to start medical treatment. Despite their precarious situation, it seems that things are beginning to improve little by little in the life of the family. However, after a freak car accident, Lea begins to question whether her decision to medicate her son was really the right one.

The school of magical animals

Ida has to move: far from her home, her school and -above all- far from her friends. She is having a hard time in her new class. One day, her teacher (Miss Cornfield) announces that soon all the children in the class will have a magical animal. Ironically, she and fellow rookie Benni are the first to welcome her new classmates, who will become friends for life. Ida is assigned Rabbat the fox, Benni the turtle Henrietta. The magical animals can not only talk, but they all have their own character too.

Premieres on platforms

Pinocchio – Disney+

Robert Zemeckis run this version of live action about the endearing story of a puppet of wood that embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks plays Geppettothe carpenter who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, who guides Pinocchio as well as representing his “conscience”; Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” Juan; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco stars as Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

In addition to the beloved songs from the classic animated film, including “When You Wish Upon a Star” performed by Cynthia Erivo, the film features new original songs composed by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (“The Polar Express”).

Hinterland – Movistar Plus+

A dark thriller, with a cruel serial killer, set in the dilapidated Vienna of 1918, after the end of World War I and the fall of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Peter Perg arrives in the city, an officer of the Austrian Imperial Army who, like so many defeated soldiers, returns to Vienna to rediscover his past and try to redeem himself. However, he soon discovers that, in the city, his companions are being brutally murdered.

Directed by Stefan Ruzowitzky (‘The Counterfeiters’), ‘Hinterland’ tells the story of the tormented Peter Perg with an extraordinary expressionist aesthetic, reminiscent of Munch’s paintings or French films Pitof. Winner of the Audience Award for best film at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival.

American Underdog – Movistar Plus+

Zachary Levi and Anna Paquin -winner of the Oscar for best supporting actress for ‘El Piano’- star in this biopic around the figure of Kurt Warner, one of the most valuable players in the NFL (National Football League). The film portrays the moving true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who spent from being a stocker in a supermarket to becoming one of the great stars of the NFLand winner of the 2000 Super Bowl MVP, the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award.

‘American Underdog’ focuses on all those challenges and setbacks that Warner had to face to achieve his dreams. A whole journey in which his family, coaches and teammates were a fundamental pillar to reach the top.

The Undertaker’s Wife – Movistar Plus+

The debut feature by Finnish director Khadar Ayderus Ahmed, premiered at Cannes Critics’ Week, is a drama set in Djibouti -a country located in the Horn of Africa- that shows the health crisis in Africa.

Guled is a gravedigger who works hard to make ends meet, one day his life changes completely when he receives the news that his wife urgently needs an expensive operation to alleviate the effects of chronic kidney disease that can lead to death. The family has a deadline to get the money, time passes and panic begins to take hold of them. How can Guled get the money to save his wife and keep the family together?, a simple starting point that keeps the plot tense.

Flight/Risk – Prime Video

A documentary about the people who are submerged in the Tragedy when two Boeing 737 Max planes crash just five months old difference in 2018 and 2019. This documentary is told through the perspective of the affected relatives, their legal teams, the whistleblowers and the Pulitzer Prize winner Dominic Gates (journalist for the Seattle Times).

Make Money for Money – Netflix

feature film that connects ordinary people with financial gurus over a year, it’s like the queer eye of the economy. From a waiter living paycheck to paycheck to a family wondering if he’ll be able to retire soon, these stories offer many useful tips for everyoneplus lessons on living a fuller life beyond the bank account.