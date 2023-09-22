Its consumption is prohibited in arthritis diseases

Smoking and obesity are the factors most closely related to poor outcomes and greater co-morbidities in people with rheumatic diseases. Therefore it is important for these types of patients to live a healthy life.

The Spanish Society of Rheumatology (SER) has recently celebrated XII SER Rheumatopics CourseIn which he recalled the importance of patients with rheumatic diseases wearing some Healthy lifestyle habits.

Thus, the general recommendations for people suffering from any pathology in this area are to maintain a healthy and balanced diet based on foods of plant origin, perform adapted physical exercises and avoid tobacco and alcohol.

According to Dr. Lucia Silva, a rheumatologist at the University Hospital Complex of A Coruña, “Smoking and obesity are the factors most closely related to worse outcomes and more co-morbidities in people with rheumatic diseases.”

A warning sign of arthritis is pain or stiffness in the hand. Hand. EFE/Kai Forsterling

What are the main results?

At the same congress, organized virtually and in collaboration with the pharmaceutical company Menarini, it was pointed out the main consequences of adopting bad habits, especially if it is the frequent consumption of tobacco and alcohol.

As stated by Dr. Lucia Silva, derived obesity is associated with the presence of constant pain and fatigue, as well as poor function and greater progression of rheumatic diseases. Especially for arthritis and osteoarthritis.

On the other hand, tobacco is associated with greater activation of certain diseases. These include rheumatoid arthritis, lupus or spondyloarthritis. This indicates that it not only causes more comorbidities but also has a negative impact on radiographic progression and disability.

Specific complications: tobacco and alcohol

In addition to the fact that problems resulting from obesity and tobacco and alcohol consumption impair general health, there are also specific complications associated with rheumatic diseases.

Dr. Silva explains that obesity is associated with more rapid progression of conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and gout. Also more pain and fatigue.

On the other hand, habitual tobacco use is associated with an increased risk of diseases such as lupus, spondyloarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

In this sense, it not only promotes greater comorbidities, especially cardiovascular, but also has a negative impact on radiographic progression and disability.

refractory drop

Finally, it is fair to highlight the management of refractory arthritis as one of the most discussed in the Congress, as it is highly prevalent in Spain.

According to the results of the EPISER 2016 study conducted by SEER, the disease affects 2.4% of the adult population, which is equivalent to approximately 800,000 people being affected.

“Refractory gout defines a group of patients in whom an outcome is not achieved,” said Dr. Fernando Pérez Ruiz, head of the rheumatology service at Cruces University Hospital.

Desirable therapeutics. Management of this condition includes correct diagnosis, prescription of uricemia-lowering drugs in adequate doses and options to achieve therapeutic uremia objectives, prevention of attacks with drugs of proven efficacy and in adequate doses for the required time.”

“We must also take into account on-demand prescription and consider the co-morbidities of treating gout attacks that may occur in the early stages of treatment even with adequate prevention and correction of uremia,” says Alternative.