It’s cool that Ben Affleck’s Batman isn’t returning for Aquaman 2 after a decade of disappointment

Summary Ben Affleck’s absence from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a positive thing considering his disappointing performance as Batman in the DCEU.

His appearance in The Flash served as a good introduction to his version of the character, with a strong performance and well-written scene.

Aquaman 2 will struggle to fit Affleck’s Batman and give him a proper ending, and keeping the film self-contained would benefit its overall plot and the franchise’s timeline.





Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It’s long been rumored that Ben Affleck’s Batman would be included, yet his absence from the film is more of a positive than a negative in the wake of the DCEU Dark Knight’s disappointing performance. While many would agree that Ben Affleck gave a commendable performance as Bruce Wayne/Batman, several external factors contributed to his overall tenure as the Caped Crusader being considered disappointing. Hence their lack of presence Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Can be beneficial for character.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is in an interesting position as it is the final DCEU film before James Gunn’s DCU reboot takes effect in 2024. aquaman 2 Rumor has it that much has changed as a result. Early rumors suggested that Michael Keaton’s Batman would appear after his appearance. shine and estimated attendance in the now-canceled bat girl Due to the possible return of Affleck’s Batman, the film has been the subject of much speculation. However, there is confirmation that Affleck aquaman 2 Cutting scenes may actually be a positive thing compared to his disappointing performance as Gotham’s protector.





The Flash movie gave a good (enough) introduction to Ben Affleck’s Batman

The primary reason for Affleck’s absence Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom The selection of characters is a good thing, their appearance in 2023 shine, Affleck played a very important role shineHis first act continues his role as a mentor to Barry Allen, both as a human and a superpowered metahuman. In-spite of this shine As a film it had its problems, the inclusion of Ben Affleck was not one of them. Affleck has had a tumultuous fall as Batman and has faced many problems, most of them through no fault of his own.

Despite there being moments of greatness since Affleck was cast as Batman in 2013, the overall state of flux in the DCEU since 2016 has ultimately failed the actor and his iteration in another way. Despite this disappointing run, shine It was a great message for Affleck’s version of the character. Not only did he have a great Batman action sequence at the beginning of the film, but his scene with Barry in which he outlines how his trauma makes him a hero is some of the best writing Batman has received in the DCEU.

This was further reinforced when Affleck gave a stellar performance which helped him become stronger Glow The presence of more than just a proper sendoff. Affleck even admitted that he finally figured out how to best play Batman/Bruce Wayne shine This was a cruel stroke of irony, as it was his final appearance in the franchise. All this means that Ben Affleck’s Batman role shine It’s arguably better than any other DCEU projects have delivered recently, making up for their absence aquaman 2 a good thing.

Aquaman 2 will struggle to give a proper ending to Ben Affleck’s Batman

Ahead, aquaman 2 It’s a story that would likely struggle to fit Ben Affleck’s Batman and give him a fitting ending as a result. Underwater, supernatural, and more fantastic elements aquaman The universe doesn’t fit Batman as well as the world does. shine Yes, this means that Affleck’s appearance may feel more like fan service than integral to the plot. This extends to Bruce’s relationship with both characters in the DCEU. His dynamic with Arthur is certainly entertaining, yet they don’t have as close a relationship as Bruce and Barry, which again means Batman’s presence may have felt forced rather than earned as it was. shine,

Also, keeping aquaman 2 The film will also benefit from self-reliance. Having Affleck in the film could add further confusion to the already confusing DC timeline amid the impending DCU reboot. in being Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom By being a standalone adventure without other DCEU characters like Batman, the film could satisfactorily end this iteration of the franchise without confusing, long-running plot threads like Affleck’s appearance that made its future more uncertain. Would have made it unclear.

Why Ben Affleck’s Batman Couldn’t Work for the DCEU

Finally, it’s worth finding out why Ben Affleck’s iteration didn’t work. As mentioned, Affleck isn’t to blame for most of these issues, with the actor always delivering good performances and commitment no matter what movie he’s a part of. In fact, it was the mismanagement of the franchise by Warner Bros. that caused Affleck’s Batman to fail. negative reaction of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice WB saw a drastic change in the status of the franchise, moving away from Snyder’s vision and creating a division that meant the story was divided between what was established by Snyder and what was desired by studio executives.

This negatively impacted Affleck’s tenure as Batman as he was originally intended to be part of his solo film and two. Justice League sequel between that and any other plans Snyder has for the character. Affleck not only missed out on future appearances, but also lost the directing credit for his planned Batman film. This later led to him being written out of the franchise, with Warner Bros. becoming clear as to what the plan was as the studio saddled Affleck, Pattinson, and most recently Keaton’s Batman with a lack of direction. With all this disappointment in mind, Affleck’s absence aquaman 2 Can only be seen as positive.