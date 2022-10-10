It’s debated in the editorial ‘- Given before the World Cup, is the Ballon d’Or 2022 devalued?

The 2022 winner of the prestigious trophy will be named next Monday, 34 days before the start of the Qatari World Cup, the only major international competition of the year. Will this make it a discounted reward?

A World Cup in the middle of winter in Qatar will therefore have driven this season’s calendar completely crazy, to the point of losing all interest and prestige in the Ballon d’Or. Already that this institution had lost credibility for its sometimes hazardous choices (Lionel Messi’s only action in 2021 will remain his transfer to Paris, and even then, we are still not sure), this 2022 edition could well be the last nail in his coffin.

The Ballon d’Or 2022 will be awarded this Monday, October 17, on the sidelines of the start of the World Cup in Qatar, from November 20 to December 18. Awarded for the 2021-2022 season and no longer for the calendar year, is the trophy suddenly less valuable? Two journalists from the Union/Ardennais sports department are discussing the subject. And you what do you think ?

France Football announced in March its reform for the designation process. Already, we change the rules when the game has already started, it’s average… And what this rule change says is that this year’s reward takes into account the 2021/2022 season and no longer the calendar year. To sum up, the second half of 2021 counts for two rewards. Might as well give Messi half of another Ballon d’Or right away, since he won the last edition, right?

But above all, with this winter shift, what must be the queen competition of this collective sport finds itself excluded from the king trophy of individuals. However, this is what made all the salt of the years of the World Cup, it is to see a player who shone there being rewarded, even if it is a curiosity in the prize list. Would winning the Champions League have been enough for Luka Modric if he had not carried Croatia to the final of the 2018 World Cup? How long would it have taken to see a defender be rewarded if Fabio Cannavaro had not been Italy’s captain in 2006? And Zinedine Zidane, would he have had it one day if France had not been crowned in 1998? The Ballon d’Or 2022 will be totally disconnected from the big meeting of that same year.

So yes, the 2023 trophy will have this World Cup in its award criteria. However, it will be just as devalued, a World Cup should not be a simple competition at the start of the season, but the climax of it. But this is one of the questions that the great decision-makers in football should have asked themselves twelve years ago, and not a month and a half before… To be won without prestige, the Ballon d’Or 2022 will triumph without glory.

Go tell that to Karim Benzema…

Conviction is good, consistency is better. Erecting the World Cup as a necessary step in the designation of the Ballon d’Or would stand up if the trophy had not already become a caricature of promotion of individual achievement. Between 2008 and 2021, only Luka Modric, metronome of the game of Real Madrid and Croatia, the unfortunate finalist of the 2018 World Cup against Blues (4-2), had the right to upset the established order between Lionel Messi (7) and Cristiano Ronaldo (5).

Take the example of 2010. Lionel Messi at the World Cup with Argentina? Slapped by Germany in the quarters (4-0). Andres Iniesta? Winner of the tournament with Spain and sole scorer in the final against the Netherlands, as well as La Liga with Barcelona. Wesley Sneijder? Finalist of the event with the Oranje and winner of the Italian championship, the Italian Cup and the Champions League.

Another, for the road. Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2014 edition? Unable to pass the group stage with Portugal. But let’s be fair, the Portuguese hadn’t stolen anything and was then on another planet with the Madrid club, both in terms of awards and statistics. Unlike in 2013 with what will remain an injustice suffered by a Franck Ribéry then on cloud nine. We will not repeat here the debate on the control of these heavyweights of the game, we will just mention again that the one awarded in 2021 to the Argentine genius is to be put away in the masquerade department. How not to argue, if the major tournaments are so important, on the fact that the Italian Jorginho finds himself only third, when he removed the Euro with Italy in addition to the Champions League with Chelsea? Conversely, the one distributed to Fabio Cannavaro in 2006 had been nonsense, especially when we remember that the Squadra Azzurra, world champion, had artists like Andrea Pirlo or Francesco Totti in its ranks…

All of this remains subjective, but the Ballon d’Or did not wait to be awarded before the Qatari World Cup to lose consistency. But the future suitors will not seek to remake history, rather to write their own. Go and explain to Karim Benzema that his potential future reward will have less credit without taking the World Cup into account, especially in view of an exceptional year: 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions with Real in 2021-2022, a fifth Champions League, a fourth Spanish league title and a Nations League with the France team. To say so is simply disrespectful.