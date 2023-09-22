“It’s definitely tiring because of the repetition”: Shooting stunts as Black Widow in ‘The Avengers’ wasn’t the most painful part for Scarlett Johansson.

Scarlett Johansson became a world famous actress with her role black mother In Marvel projects. He debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe iron Man 2 And also worked in the sequel. Johansson was also a part the Avengers franchise, which became one of Hollywood’s highest-grossing films. However, doing stunts for superhero comic book-based action films was not easy.

Johansson opens up about her experience performing difficult stunts in an interview the Avengers Movies. He shared about the difficult process of learning stunts.

scarlett johansson on stunting the Avengers

Scarlett Johansson played the character black mother In Marvel projects. She shared that she knew the Avengers It was a big budget film when the second assistant director was having difficulty handling the chaos. He said,

“You just had to look at our second assistant director to know that this was a huge production because he was tearing his eyes up.”

He shared that a lot of money and countless hours are spent on action sequences in the MCU films. Therefore, Johansson had to perform at her best. They also had to react to fictional events that would be added to in post-production through digital effects.

The actress shared in a conversation with Success,

“I have to say – doing stunt work – it’s not the day you’re shooting, it’s the hardest. It’s all those hours you spend learning it. Once you’re shooting it, it’s definitely tiring because of the repetition, but you’ve already gone through the most painful part of the process, which is learning the fight choreography. “Especially because you have a limited time frame to learn everything. If you’re lagging behind or there are things you’re unsure about, just dig into the ground until you get it. you have no choice.”

black mother It was released in 2021 and grossed $379.8 million globally.

Scarlett Johansson dyed her hair red even before they met black mother role of

Scarlett Johansson was already an established actress before her Marvel debut. However, the actress was keen to get the role. According to reports, Emily Blunt was the original choice for the role black mother, was created in character iron Man 2.

So, when Emily Blunt declined the role due to a conflicting schedule, Johansson wasted no time and met with director Jon Favreau for the character. The actress dyed her hair red to meet the director, as she knew that if she got the role, she would be associated with the film for a long time. She was also willing to perform hardcore stunts and action in Marvel projects.

Favreau was impressed by his action sequences in the film. I shared his thoughts at San Diego Comic-Con,

“All the fighting and wiring is his own work. “She worked really hard, and it shows on the screen.”

scarlett johansson was part of the Avengers Franchise from 2012 to 2019.

the Avengers Available to stream on Disney+.

