it’s done! Here are all the details

When the need has to sharpen the ingenuity, it is always worth taking a walk with the memory in London or in the surrounding area, or in any case in the Premier League: something can be found, taking a look through the “shop windows”, and thinking back to Anguissa, torn at Fulham at an affordable price, but above all having to add inches and muscles to their defense, Napoli set up their tents near Manchester (United side), they understood that their Axel Tuanzebe, granted to Aston Villa, could be brought away and then left to attack, but with the usual judgment. The virus does not allow you to move, it is not recommended, but technology helps and you can do everything with a mobile phone: for example, a meeting through zoom or even a simple phone call, to enforce the clause in the contract between Manchester United and Aston Villa , in which a loophole allows the 24-year-old central defensive to be released by January 3: it will be done, within the time allowed, and with the availability of Steven Gerrard, and Tuanzebe will become the fourth central available to Spalletti, he will take the place of Manolas, it will cost almost nothing (about 500 thousand euros for the loan), will wait until a clause on the ransom will be inserted (which the British obviously want high, around 15 million euros; which Adl wants to keep on more reasonable levels) and then will land in Capodichino. Those inside say that it is done: obviously, small edges must be removed. However, within 48 hours, an affair that Napoli quickly set up will be made official, after realizing that there would never be margins to get to Kumbulla: Tuanzebe liked it years ago, it was already in the Castel Volturno database, he suddenly reappeared, scraping through the memories of relationships, and has become the ideal profile, even in perspective, to keep the average age of the team low, raise its physicality and fill it with hope. From Birmingham to Naples, it will therefore have to be a moment, even if – considering the bureaucracy – Tuanzebe will not have time to show up on the evening of the Epiphany in Turin, against Juventus: it will be a gift for the future.