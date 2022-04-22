It’s Earth Day And HBO Max Prepared A Special Selection Of Content To Raise Awareness About Caring For The Planet – areacucuta.com

hbo max commemorate earth day with a special selection of content to raise awareness about caring for the planet. In addition, the documentary is now available GRETA THUNBERG: A YEAR TO CHANGE THE WORLD. In this three-episode documentary, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg takes a sabbatical to explore the science behind global warming and challenge world leaders, demanding effective action to stop climate change.

And if you’re already committed to helping save the planet and want to see more, hbo max prepared this selection of essential content:

THE LAST HOUR

A look to observe what is the state of the environment globally; including visionary and practical solutions to restructure our planet’s ecosystems.

EVENT: A CLEAN ENERGY REVOLUTION

Director Jamie Redford embarks on a journey across the US to learn about the current state and future of clean energy.

RADIOACTIVE YARDS

This cautionary documentary investigates the medical and environmental impact of a permanent nuclear waste dump in St.Louis.

And for the little ones in the house, we also have a special selection:

ANIMALS ON THE ATTACK

The animals that inhabit an African delta wait for the annual flood of the river, but discover that humans are destroying the area.

BITA WORLD: BITA AND NATURE

Everything that surrounds us, what is part of the universe, the planet and the very conception of life. All of this is part of nature and was included in this musical season of Mundo Bita, launched in 2017.

BITA WORLD: BITA AND THE ANIMALS

On the group’s first DVD, each song addresses a type of environment and the animals that inhabit it. From the farm to the bottom of the sea, everything is full of charm and rhythm. It was released in 2013, and was awarded the Sony Music Gold Record.

THE LORAX – IN SEARCH OF THE LOST TRUFFLE

In a city where everything is artificial, a boy will do anything to get a real tree.

LEO & TIG: animated series starring a leopard and a tiger. Both have an unconditional friendship and have fun in the forest while learning about ancient legends.

THE CROODS 2, A NEW ERA: film dubbed by Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, among other outstanding talents. It tells the story of a prehistoric family that has survived wild beasts and natural disasters, but now must face other descendants who have come to their jungle.

MADAGASCAR: an entertaining story of 4 movies starring Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Gloria the hippo and Melman the giraffe. On the platform you will find all the titles of this saga: MADAGASCAR, MADAGASCAR 2, MADAGASCAR: SOMETHING WILD, MADAGASCAR 3: THE RUNAWAYSand even the movie THE PENGUINS OF MADAGASCAR. Now let’s rock the boat!